* Macy's climbs after earnings
* BB&T to buy Susquehanna Bancshares for $2.5 bln
* Wholesale inventory data due
* Futures off: Dow 63 pts, S&P 6.75 pts, Nasdaq 11.25 pts
(Adds quotes, updates prices)
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, Nov 12 U.S. stocks were set for a
lower open on Wednesday, putting major indexes on track to
retreat a day after the Dow and S&P 500 closed at record highs
for a fifth straight session.
Financial companies will be in focus after global regulators
fined five major banks - including UBS AG ,
HSBC Holdings Plc and Citigroup Inc - $3.4
billion for failing to stop their traders from trying to
manipulate the foreign exchange market. Citigroup shares dipped
0.6 percent to $53.49 before the opening bell.
"The imposition of fines by the watchdog basically weighed
on European bank stocks, and as a result the market is following
suit here," said Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at
Rockwell Global Capital in New York.
"It's a market that could certainly use a little bit of a
rest and a pullback, and that would be healthy from a technical
aspect."
Tuesday's record close for the S&P 500 marked its 40th new
closing high for the year, versus 45 in 2013. The last time the
index closed at a record high for five straight days was in May
2013, with the next longest streak being an 8-day run in June
1997. The Dow is on a 6-day winning streak, its longest run
since June.
The S&P 500 has rallied more than 9.5 percent from a
six-month low in October, buoyed by supportive economic data and
solid corporate earnings. For the year so far, the index is up
10.4 percent.
S&P 500 e-mini futures were down 6.75 points and fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract, indicated a flat open. Dow Jones industrial average
e-mini futures fell 63 points and Nasdaq 100 e-mini
futures lost 11.25 points.
As earnings season draws to a close, Thomson Reuters data
through Tuesday morning showed that of 449 companies in the S&P
500 reporting, 74.6 percent beat expectations, above the 63
percent average beat rate since 1994 and 67 percent for the past
four quarters. Earnings overall were expected to grow 10 percent
over the year-ago period.
Macy's Inc shares reversed initial losses in premarket
and turned higher, up 1.8 percent to $59.65 after the retailer
posted third-quarter earnings and revised its full-year outlook.
Cisco Systems Inc is scheduled to post
results after the close.
In a light day for economic data, a report on wholesale
inventory for September is due at 10 a.m. EST (1500 GMT).
Expectations call for a 0.2 percent rise versus the 0.7 percent
increase in the prior month.
Susquehanna Bancshares Inc surged 33.6 percent to
$13.23 in premarket after the company agreed to be acquired by
BB&T Corp for about $2.5 billion.
(Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by W Simon, JS Benkoe
and Nick Zieminski)