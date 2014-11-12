* Macy's climbs after earnings
* SeaWorld tumbles after earnings
* Dow down 0.1 pct, S&P 500 off 0.1 pct, Nasdaq up 0.2 pct
By Caroline Valetkevitch
NEW YORK, Nov 12 U.S. stocks were nearly even on
Wednesday afternoon, pausing after a series of record highs in
the Dow and S&P 500, while financial shares lost ground after
global regulators fined five major banks.
Energy shares also dipped along with oil prices. Shares of
Exxon Mobil were down 0.9 percent.
The banks, including UBS AG , HSBC Holdings
Plc and Citigroup Inc, were fined $3.4 billion
for failing to stop their traders from trying to manipulate the
foreign exchange market.
Citigroup, which will pay $1.02 billion to settle the probe,
dipped 0.8 percent, while JPMorgan Chase, which is also
facing a penalty, fell 1.5 percent and was among the biggest
drags on the S&P 500. The S&P financial index lost 0.4
percent.
The Dow and S&P 500 had closed at record highs for a fifth
session on Tuesday. The S&P 500 marked its 40th new closing high
of the year, versus 45 in 2013. The last five-day streak of
record highs was in May 2013, and the next longest was eight
days in June 1997.
"This is a pause. There hasn't been any horrible news
pressing down the market," said Kim Forrest, senior equity
research analyst at Fort Pitt Capital Group in Pittsburgh.
At 2:08 p.m., the Dow Jones industrial average fell
12.02 points, or 0.07 percent, to 17,602.88, the S&P 500
lost 2.03 points, or 0.1 percent, to 2,037.65 and the Nasdaq
Composite added 10.21 points, or 0.22 percent, to
4,670.76.
The S&P 500 has rallied more than 9 percent from a six-month
low in October, buoyed by supportive economic data and corporate
earnings. For the year so far, it is up more than 10 percent.
Among the biggest decliners on the New York Stock Exchange,
SeaWorld Entertainment slumped 9.6 percent after
quarterly earnings fell short of expectations.
Among the day's gainers, Macy's Inc rose 4.7 percent
after it posted third-quarter earnings and revised its full-year
outlook. Shares of J.C. Penney were up
6.7 percent.
Advancing issues outnumbered decliners on the NYSE by 1,562
to 1,441, for a 1.08-to-1 ratio on the upside; on the Nasdaq,
1,512 issues rose and 1,126 fell for a 1.34-to-1 ratio.
