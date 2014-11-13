* Wal-Mart climbs after results
* Berkshire Hathaway to buy Duracell from Procter & Gamble
* Initial jobless claims above expectations
* Indexes up: Dow 0.27 pct, S&P 0.19 pct, Nasdaq 0.29 pct
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, Nov 13 U.S. stocks inched higher
shortly after the open on Thursday, as the Dow and S&P touched
new record intraday highs following earnings from Wal-Mart and
data on the labor market.
Wal-Mart shares advanced 2.8 percent to $81.42 as
one of the biggest boosts to both the Dow and S&P 500 after the
retail giant posted a 2.9 percent increase in third-quarter
revenue.
Weekly initial jobless claims rose 12,000 to 290,000, above
expectations for 280,000 claims, but remained near a 14-year
low, and stood for a ninth straight week below the 300,000 mark.
"What we've seen is the market kind of inching out little
gains," said Peter Jankovskis, co-chief investment officer at
OakBrook Investments LLC in Lisle, Illinois. "The market is just
kind of tired."
The Dow and S&P 500 had ended slightly lower on Wednesday to
break a five-day streak of record closing highs, while the
Nasdaq managed to advance.
The S&P 500 has rallied more than 9 percent from a six-month
low in October, buoyed by supportive economic data and corporate
earnings. For the year so far, it is up 10.3 percent.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 47.69 points,
or 0.27 percent, to 17,659.89, the S&P 500 gained 3.84
points, or 0.19 percent, to 2,042.09 and the Nasdaq Composite
added 13.76 points, or 0.29 percent, to 4,688.90.
J.C. Penney shares tumbled 9.4 percent to $7.03
after it reported a smaller-than-expected quarterly loss
Wednesday but said same-store sales were flat and slightly cut
its full-year revenue forecast.
Kohl's Corp lost 2.1 percent to $56.69. The
department store operator reported lower-than-expected quarterly
sales and profit.
As earnings season winds down, Thomson Reuters data showed
that of 453 companies in the S&P 500 to report, 74.8 percent
beat expectations, above the 63 percent average beat rate since
1994 and 67 percent for the past four quarters. Earnings overall
were expected to grow 10 percent over the year-ago period.
DreamWorks Animation shares jumped 17.7 percent to
$26.32 after the New York Times cited sources as saying toymaker
Hasbro Inc was in talks to buy the Hollywood studio.
Hasbro shares lost 4.5 percent to $54.91.
Berkshire Hathaway Inc said it would acquire
Procter & Gamble Co's Duracell battery business. Procter
shares were flat at $89.48 while Berskhire's Class B shares
edged up 0.4 percent to $146.03.
(Editing by Bernadette Baum and Nick Zieminski)