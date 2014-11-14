* Retail sales, consumer sentiment data due
* Baker Hughes confirms merger talks with Halliburton
* Geron jumps on licensing deal with Johnson & Johnson
* Futures up: Dow 4 pts, S&P 0.25 pt, Nasdaq 3.25 pts
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, Nov 14 U.S. stock index futures were
little changed on Friday, with the S&P on track for a fourth
straight weekly advance, ahead of data on consumer sentiment.
* The Dow industrials closed at a record high on Thursday,
boosted by gains in Wal-Mart, but the S&P 500 was little changed
as energy shares tracked crude futures prices lower.
* Investors will eye October retail sales data at 8:30 a.m.
EST (1230 GMT). Expectations call for a 0.2 percent rise versus
the 0.3 decline in the prior month. Also due at 8:30 a.m. is
data on import prices.
* The Thomson Reuters/University of Michigan preliminary
November reading on consumer sentiment is expected later in the
session at 9:55 a.m. (1355 GMT.) Expectations call for a
reading of 87.5 versus the final October reading of 86.9.
* The S&P 500 is up 0.4 percent for the week and has rallied
9.5 percent from a six-month low in October, buoyed by
supportive economic data and corporate earnings. For the year so
far, it is up 10.3 percent.
* Baker Hughes gained 3.5 percent to $60.80 in
premarket trade after the oilfield services company said it is
in preliminary merger talks with its larger rival Halliburton Co
.
* Geron Corp surged 46.3 percent to $3.38 before the opening
bell after it licensed its cancer compound to a Johnson &
Johnson unit for up to $935 million.
* In Europe, FTSEurofirst 300 declined after growth
data showed regional economies continue to struggle. Asian
stocks fell following fresh signs of slowing Chinese growth.
* S&P 500 e-minis were up 0.25 point, or 0.01
percent, with 128,260 contracts changing hands.
* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 3.25 points, or 0.08
percent, in volume of 18,433 contracts.
* Dow e-minis were up 4 points, or 0.02 percent,
with 21,513 contracts changing hands.
(Editing by Bernadette Baum)