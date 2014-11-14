* Retail sales, consumer sentiment data due
* Baker Hughes confirms merger talks with Halliburton
* Geron jumps on licensing deal with Johnson & Johnson
* Futures up: Dow 11 pts, S&P 1.5 pt, Nasdaq 2.75 pts
(Adds premarket actives)
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, Nov 14 U.S. stock index futures were
little changed on Friday, with the S&P on track for a fourth
straight weekly advance, ahead of data on retail sales and
consumer sentiment.
* The Dow industrials closed at a record high on Thursday,
boosted by gains in Wal-Mart, but the S&P 500 was little changed
as energy shares tracked crude futures prices lower.
* Investors will eye October retail sales data at 8:30 a.m.
EST (1230 GMT). Expectations call for a 0.2 percent rise versus
the 0.3 decline in the prior month. Also due at 8:30 a.m. is
data on import prices.
* The Thomson Reuters/University of Michigan preliminary
November reading on consumer sentiment is expected later in the
session at 9:55 a.m. (1355 GMT.) Expectations call for a
reading of 87.5 versus the final October reading of 86.9.
* The S&P 500 is up 0.4 percent for the week and has rallied
9.5 percent from a six-month low in October, buoyed by
supportive economic data and corporate earnings. For the year so
far, it is up 10.3 percent.
* Baker Hughes gained 5.5 percent to $61.95 in
premarket trade. The oilfield services company said it was in
preliminary merger talks with its larger rival Halliburton Co
, which was up 2 percent to $54.85.
* Geron Corp surged 37.2 percent to $3.17 before the opening
bell after it licensed its cancer compound to a Johnson &
Johnson unit for up to $935 million.
* Hertz Global Holdings fell 1.5 percent to $22.40
in premarket after the car rental company gave its 2014 outlook
and announced $100 million of cost cuts. The stock was one of
the most actively traded on the New York Stock Exchange with
over 140,000 shares changing hands.
* S&P 500 e-minis were up 1.5 points, or 0.07
percent, with 142,928 contracts changing hands.
* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 2.75 points, or 0.07
percent, in volume of 20,889 contracts.
* Dow e-minis were up 11 points, or 0.06 percent,
with 23,479 contracts changing hands.
(Editing by Bernadette Baum)