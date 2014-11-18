* Home Depot shares slip after results
NEW YORK, Nov 18 U.S. stocks were set to open
little changed on Tuesday, setting the S&P 500 up to hold near
its record close from the previous session, as an increase in
producer prices failed to cut into a trend of benign inflation.
Shares in Europe advanced, boosted by German analyst and
investor sentiment, which rose in November for the first time in
almost a year, raising hopes of an improvement in Europe's
biggest economy.
More support for equities came as Japanese Prime Minister
Shinzo Abe called for parliament to be dissolved on Friday, seen
potentially bringing more stimulus after the Japanese economy
unexpectedly slipped into recession.
The S&P 500 has risen in seven of the last eight sessions,
but its largest gain was of less than 0.4 percent and overall
volume has been low.
"The idea that stocks have just had a really good run and
people are unwilling to easily commit new money to it" is
keeping the market in a tight range according to Rick Meckler,
president of LibertyView Capital Management in Jersey City, New
Jersey.
"Given where interest rates are, people are also unwilling
to take money off the table," he said.
S&P 500 e-mini futures were down less than a point
and fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into
account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract, indicated a flat open. Dow Jones industrial average
e-mini futures fell 2 points and Nasdaq 100 e-mini
futures added 2 points.
Chinese solar company JA Solar Holdings reported
its fourth straight quarterly profit, sending its shares up 8.3
percent in premarket trading.
Solar company SunEdison rose 13 percent premarket
as it announced that, together with its unit TerraForm Power
, it would buy First Wind for $2.4 billion to enter the
U.S. wind power market.
Shares of Home Depot fell 1.9 percent premarket after
the world's No.1 home improvement chain reported a
better-than-expected quarterly profit.
CytRx Corp shares fell 12.3 percent premarket after
the drugmaker said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration placed
a partial hold on clinical trials of its experimental cancer
drug after a patient died.
