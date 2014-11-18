* SunEdison, TerraForm rally on entrance to U.S. wind power
market
* German analyst and investor sentiment up in November
* U.S. producer inflation up but underlying trend muted
* Indexes up: Dow 0.2 pct, S&P 0.4 pct, Nasdaq 0.6 pct
(Updates prices)
By Rodrigo Campos
NEW YORK, Nov 18 U.S. stocks rose on Tuesday,
lifting the S&P 500 to a record high, boosted by healthcare
after Actavis' acquisition of Allergan triggered bullish analyst
notes.
Further support for equities came from U.S. producer prices
that kept intact a trend of benign inflation and from higher
homebuilder sentiment in November, while German analyst and
investor sentiment advanced this month for the first time in
almost a year.
Allergan on Monday accepted a $66 billion takeover
bid from Actavis Plc in cash and stock. At least two
analysts raised Actavis' price target, one to as high as $300.
Actavis shares rose 6.6 percent Tuesday to $264.38 as the top
percentage gainer on the S&P 500.
"There is more space for M&A. Companies are looking for
areas to have growth," said Bruce Zaro, chief technical
strategist at Bolton Global Asset Management in Boston.
"Healthcare stocks are doing well, but not as a defensive
play, and it is a positive that stock prices are strong and
stocks are being used as currency," he said.
At 12:03 p.m. EST (1703 GMT) the Dow Jones industrial
average rose 37.47 points, or 0.21 percent, to 17,685.22,
the S&P 500 gained 8.49 points, or 0.42 percent, to
2,049.81 and the Nasdaq Composite added 26.53 points, or
0.57 percent, to 4,697.53.
The S&P 500 hit yet another record high, topping at
2,050.65.
The largest decliner on the S&P was Urban Outfitters
, down 9.1 percent the day after posting earnings.
Solar company SunEdison rose 24.4 percent to $20.67
as it announced that, together with its unit TerraForm Power
, it would buy First Wind for $2.4 billion to enter the
U.S. wind power market. TerraForm shares jumped 34 percent to
$34.63.
Chinese solar company JA Solar Holdings reported
its fourth straight quarterly profit, sending its shares to
$8.21, up 5.3 percent.
Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by
1,941 to 1,031, for a 1.88-to-1 ratio on the upside; on the
Nasdaq, 1,624 issues rose and 987 fell for a 1.65-to-1 ratio.
The S&P 500 was posting 61 new 52-week highs and 1 new low;
the Nasdaq Composite was recording 76 new highs and 42 new lows.
(Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Nick Zieminski)