* Biotech index up more than 2 pct
* U.S. producer inflation up but underlying trend muted
* Indexes up: Dow 0.4 pct, S&P 0.7 pct, Nasdaq 0.8 pct
By Caroline Valetkevitch
NEW YORK, Nov 18 U.S. stocks climbed in
afternoon trading on Tuesday, lifting both the Dow and S&P 500
to record highs as healthcare shares extended this week's gains.
Actavis Plc, Gilead Sciences, Celgene
and other biotech names were among the S&P 500's
biggest drivers, a day after Allergan agreed to be
bought by Actavis. The Nasdaq biotech index was up 2.1
percent, adding to Monday's 0.3 percent gain.
The S&P health care index was up 1.6 percent, while
shares of Actavis were up 8.3 percent, Gilead's rose 3.3 percent
and shares of Celgene were up 2.4 percent. Helping Actavis were
bullish analyst notes.
"A little bit of a risk trade is coming back on, and those
are the areas for the M&A," said Uri Landesman, president of
Platinum Partners in New York. "It's a very, very good
environment to buy growth, so I don't quibble with the notion
that there's going to be more M&A."
Among the biggest boosts for the Dow, shares of UnitedHealth
were up 2 percent.
Further support for equities came from U.S. producer prices
that kept intact a trend of benign inflation.
At 2:55 p.m., the Dow Jones industrial average rose
73.3 points, or 0.42 percent, to 17,721.05, the S&P 500
gained 13.48 points, or 0.66 percent, to 2,054.8 and the Nasdaq
Composite added 35.50 points, or 0.76 percent, to
4,706.50.
The S&P 500 rose hit an intraday record at 2,055.84 while
the Dow hit a record at 17,732.62, and both were on track to
post record closes as well.
The largest percentage decliner on the S&P 500 was Urban
Outfitters, down 7.1 percent, a day after reporting
results.
On the Nasdaq 100 the largest gainer was Illumina,
which rose 4.6 percent, while the largest decliner was Yahoo
, down 1.4 percent.
Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by
1,988 to 1,055, for a 1.88-to-1 ratio; on the Nasdaq, 1,688
issues rose and 1,020 fell for a 1.65-to-1 ratio.
The benchmark S&P 500 index was posting 77 new 52-week highs
and one new lows; the Nasdaq Composite was recording 89 new
highs and 47 new lows.
(Editing by Nick Zieminski)