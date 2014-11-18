* Biotech index up more than 2 pct
* U.S. producer inflation up but underlying trend muted
* Indexes up: Dow 0.2 pct, S&P 0.5 pct, Nasdaq 0.7 pct
(Updates to close)
By Caroline Valetkevitch
NEW YORK, Nov 18 The Dow and S&P 500 closed at
record highs on Tuesday, lifted by further gains in healthcare
shares and hopes for a stronger global economy.
The S&P 500 scored its fourth straight day of gains.
Actavis Plc, Gilead Sciences and other
biotechs were among the biggest drivers, a day after Allergan
agreed to be bought by Actavis. The Nasdaq biotech index
rose 2.1 percent.
The S&P health care index added 1.6 percent. Shares
of Actavis were up 8.7 percent at $269.60, helped by bullish
analyst notes, while Gilead's stock rose 3.3 percent to $103.71
percent.
"A little bit of a risk trade is coming back on, and those
are the areas for the M&A," said Uri Landesman, president of
Platinum Partners in New York. "It's a very, very good
environment to buy growth, so I don't quibble with the notion
that there's going to be more M&A."
Among the biggest boosts to the Dow, shares of UnitedHealth
were up 1.8 percent at $98.19.
Further supporting stocks, news of a snap election and a
delayed tax increase in Japan strengthened hopes for new
stimulus, a day after data showed Japan back in recession. In
Europe, German analyst and investor sentiment advanced this
month for the first time in almost a year.
Benign U.S. inflation data also helped.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 40.07 points,
or 0.23 percent, to 17,687.82, a record high. The S&P 500
gained 10.48 points, or 0.51 percent, to 2,051.8, its biggest
one-day move since Nov. 5.
The Nasdaq Composite added 31.44 points, or 0.67
percent, to 4,702.44.
Actavis was the S&P's biggest percentage gainer; the largest
decliner was Urban Outfitters, down 6.6 percent at
$28.79, following results.
On the Nasdaq 100, the largest gainer was Dish Network
, up 3.9 percent to $67.85, while the largest decliner
was Staples, down 1.6 percent at $12.76.
Among the most active NYSE stocks were Petrobras, up
0.96 percent at $9.42, and General Electric, up 1.50
percent at $27.01. On the Nasdaq, Apple, up 1.3 percent
to $115.47, was among the most active.
About 6.1 billion shares traded on U.S. exchanges, below the
6.4 billion average this month, according to BATS Global
Markets.
NYSE advancers outnumbered decliners 1,862 to 1,217, for a
1.53-to-1 ratio; on the Nasdaq, 1,645 issues rose and 1,079 fell
for a 1.52-to-1 ratio.
The S&P 500 was posted 77 new 52-week highs and one new
lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 95 new highs and 56 new
lows.
(Editing by Nick Zieminski)