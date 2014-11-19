* Policymakers in vigorous debate on inflation
* Goldman sees Fed raising rates faster than market
expectations
* Lowe's, Target shares rise after results
* Indexes down: Dow 0.2 pct, S&P 0.3 pct, Nasdaq 0.6 pct
(Updates to after Fed minutes)
By Caroline Valetkevitch
NEW YORK, Nov 19 U.S. stocks were down slightly
Wednesday afternoon following minutes from the most recent
Federal Reserve meeting as investors weighed expectations of
when U.S. interest rates may rise.
Minutes of the U.S. central bank's Oct. 28-29 meeting, where
policymakers decided to finally end their bond-buying stimulus,
indicated a debate among policymakers over the outlook for
inflation and the economy.
Following the release of the minutes, U.S. short-term
interest-rate futures traders were still betting on a first Fed
rate hike by September next year.
"The market is yawning ... The Fed minutes did nothing to
change the conversation," said Adam Sarhan, chief executive of
Sarhan Capital in New York.
Tech names were among the biggest drags on the market, with
shares of Microsoft down 1.3 percent, weighing on both
the S&P 500 and Nasdaq, and shares of Qualcomm down 2.1
percent. Qualcomm on Wednesday gave a more conservative
five-year outlook than in the past.
Stocks briefly pared losses following the minutes but then
resumed their downward course, with the S&P 500 and Dow
retreating from Tuesday's record closing highs.
At 2:54 p.m., the Dow Jones industrial average fell
27.77 points, or 0.16 percent, to 17,660.05, the S&P 500
lost 5.76 points, or 0.28 percent, to 2,046.04 and the Nasdaq
Composite dropped 26.45 points, or 0.56 percent, to
4,675.99.
Helping to limit losses, Target Corp rose 6.8
percent and Lowe's rose 6.3 percent, both after results.
Goldman Sachs analysts on Wednesday said the Fed, once it
begins to tighten monetary policy, would raise short-term
interest rates faster and to higher levels than current market
expectations.
(Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Nick Zieminski)