By Rodrigo Campos
NEW YORK, Nov 20 U.S. stock index futures fell
on Thursday as concerns over global growth reemerged after weak
business data out of the euro zone and a loss of momentum in
Chinese factories.
* Euro zone business is growing at a slower pace than any
forecaster expected this month and new orders have fallen for
the first time in more than a year, despite price cuts.
* Growth in China's vast factory sector stalled in November,
with output contracting for the first time in six months, a
private survey showed on Thursday, adding to signs the economy
may still be losing traction.
* The U.S. data calendar is busy, with weekly jobless claims
and consumer prices due at 8:30 a.m. EST (1330 GMT), Markit's
manufacturing PMI at 9:45 a.m. (1445 GMT) and home resales and
the Philadelphia Fed business index at 10:00 a.m. (1500 GMT).
* GoPro shares fell 6.2 percent to $74.19 in
premarket trading after a follow-on-offering of 10.4 million
shares priced at $75 per share, a 5.2 percent discount to
Wednesday's $79.09 close.
* Best Buy added 8.3 percent in premarket trading
after posting revenue that beat analyst expectations.
Futures snapshot at 7:18 a.m. EST:
* S&P 500 e-minis were down 8.25 points, or 0.4
percent, with 122,611 contracts changing hands.
* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 16.25 points, or 0.38
percent, in volume of 22,020 contracts.
* Dow e-minis were down 61 points, or 0.35 percent,
with 21,282 contracts changing hands.
(Editing by Bernadette Baum)