* Best Buy jumps after earnings beat; Keurig tumbles
* GoPro falls after pricing follow-on shares at discount
* Indexes: Dow flat, S&P up 0.1 pct, Nasdaq up 0.4 pct
(Updates to morning trading)
By Rodrigo Campos
NEW YORK, Nov 20 U.S. stocks climbed on Thursday
as strong U.S. data offset concerns over a slowdown in the euro
zone and a loss of momentum in Chinese factories.
Stock indexes rose as data showed factory activity in the
U.S. mid-Atlantic region grew at its fastest pace in two
decades, U.S. home resales jumped to their highest in more than
a year in October, and a gauge of future U.S. economic activity
gained more than expected last month.
Separate data showed U.S. consumer prices were unexpectedly
flat in October though underlying inflation pressures were
rising, while new claims for unemployment benefits fell less
than expected last week but showed the labor market was
improving.
The upbeat numbers were the main reason for the market to
turn higher, analysts said.
The Philly Fed area "isn't a hub of industrial activity any
more but it's still important and it's strong," said Kim
Forrest, senior equity research analyst at Fort Pitt Capital
Group.
She said the run-up in activity "probably has something to
do with infrastructure," adding strong home sales data also
encouraged stock buyers.
At 10:51 a.m. EST (1551 GMT), the Dow Jones industrial
average fell 3.93 points, or 0.02 percent, to 17,681.8,
the S&P 500 gained 2.6 points, or 0.13 percent, to
2,051.32 and the Nasdaq Composite added 17.90 points, or
0.38 percent, to 4,693.61
Futures were lower for much of the morning after data showed
euro zone business growth was slower than expected this month
and new orders fell for the first time in more than a year,
while output in China's factory sector contracted for the first
time in six months.
GoPro shares fell 6.8 percent to $73.70 after a
follow-on-offering of 10.4 million shares priced at $75 per
share, a 5.2 percent discount to Wednesday's $79.09 close.
Best Buy added 8 percent to $38.40 as the largest
percentage gainer on the S&P 500 after reporting a
better-than-expected profit as cost cutting paid off and revenue
increased.
Shares of Alibaba added 2.8 percent to $111.87
after founder Jack Ma said the firm will set up an international
version of its e-commerce marketplace Taobao for shoppers
worldwide.
Among the top decliners was Keurig Green Mountain,
down 7.7 percent to $142.10 the day after it forecast a fiscal
first-quarter profit below analysts' estimates.
Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by
1,857 to 1,043, for a 1.78-to-1 ratio on the upside; on the
Nasdaq, 1,604 issues rose and 916 fell for a 1.75-to-1 ratio
favoring advancers.
The benchmark S&P 500 index was posting 26 new 52-week highs
and 2 new lows; the Nasdaq Composite was recording 32 new highs
and 35 new lows.
(Editing by Bernadette Baum)