* Wall St rallies in broad advance, but off day's highs
* Energy sector up but loses steam as Brent cuts gains
* GameStop slumps after results; Ross, Autodesk advance
* Indexes up: Dow 0.3 pct, S&P 500 0.3 pct, Nasdaq 0.1 pct
(Updates to afternoon trading)
By Ryan Vlastelica
NEW YORK, Nov 21 U.S. stocks rose on Friday,
putting major indexes on track for a fifth straight weekly
advance, after China's central bank cut its benchmark interest
rate and its euro zone peer announced asset purchases in efforts
to boost each region's economy.
The day's gains were broad even as indexes came off session
highs. About two-thirds of NYSE stocks traded higher, down from
four-fifths earlier in the session.
The People's Bank of China said it was cutting one-year
benchmark lending rates for the first time in more than two
years.
The move came after European Central Bank head Mario Draghi
said "excessively low" inflation had to be raised quickly by
whatever means necessary, rekindling expectations the ECB will
move to stimulate the euro zone economy. The ECB
said it started buying asset-backed securities to encourage
banks to lend and revive the economy.
"It isn't the size of the moves but the shock value of the
direction that is really lifting markets today," said Mark
Luschini, chief investment strategist at Janney Montgomery Scott
in Philadelphia, which manages about $67 billion in assets.
"This is a one-two punch for global growth."
Equity investors have expected other major central banks to
step up their accommodative policies as the U.S. Federal Reserve
scales down its stimulus, which has been a pillar of a
years-long bull market on Wall Street.
At 1:29 p.m. EST, the Dow Jones industrial average
rose 50.96 points, or 0.29 percent, to 17,769.96, the S&P 500
gained 5.33 points, or 0.26 percent, to 2,058.08 and the
Nasdaq Composite added 6.58 points, or 0.14 percent, to
4,708.45.
Stocks came off their highs of the day as the energy sector
sharply lost ground. The index rose 0.6 percent after
earlier rising almost 2 percent. The pullback came as Brent
crude prices shaved a gain of almost 3 percent down to a
0.2 percent advance. U.S. crude futures turned negative.
All but two of the ten primary S&P 500 sectors rose on the
day. The only ones to fall were telecom and utilities
, both of which are viewed as defensive plays that are
less tied to the pace of economic growth.
GameStop Corp sank 12 percent to $38.27 a day after
the video game products retailer posted quarterly revenue and
earnings well below expectations. The stock was the biggest
decliner on the S&P 500.
The benchmark index's biggest gainers were Ross Stores
and Autodesk Inc, both of which rallied after
results late Thursday.
Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by
2,036 to 971, for a 2.10-to-1 ratio on the upside; on the
Nasdaq, 1,634 issues rose and 1,046 fell for a 1.56-to-1 ratio
favoring advancers.
The benchmark S&P 500 index was posting 93 new 52-week highs
and no new lows; the Nasdaq Composite was recording 106 new
highs and 28 new lows.
(Editing by Bernadette Baum)