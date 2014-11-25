* S&P has risen in 12 of past 14 sessions
* Workday revenue forecast below expectations
* Futures up: Dow 17 pts, S&P 1.75 pt, Nasdaq 7.25 pts
By Ryan Vlastelica
NEW YORK, Nov 25 U.S. stock index futures were
slightly higher on Tuesday as the market's long-running upward
bias looked to continue, though further gains may be difficult
to come by in a week that's expected to be quiet.
* Equities have been strong of late. The S&P 500 is
up for 12 of the past 14 sessions, and all three major indexes
are coming off five-week streaks of gains. Both the Dow and S&P
closed at records on Monday, and the S&P is up more than 13
percent from a intraday low hit in mid-October.
* Much of the rally has come on bets for more stimulus from
central banks around the world, which is expected to continue
supporting markets, though the swiftness of the gains since
October could spur some profit taking.
* Market moves this week could be amplified by low volume,
which is expected with some market participants out for the
Thanksgiving holiday. The U.S. stock market will be closed on
Thursday and will close early on Friday.
* In company news, Workday Inc late Monday forecast
fiscal 2016 revenue below expectations. Nuance
Communications Inc, whose voice recognition software
runs Siri on Apple Inc's iPhones, late Monday reported
revenue growth of 6.4 percent.
* Yingli Green Energy Holding Co Ltd reported a
quarterly loss that narrowed from the prior year, while revenue
fell 7.5 percent. Shares fell 1.3 percent to $2.95 in premarket
trading.
* Restaurant shares may be in focus after U.S. government
introduced sweeping new rules that require chain restaurants and
large vending machine operators to disclose calorie counts on
menus to make people more aware of the risks of obesity posed by
fatty, sugary foods.
Futures snapshot at 6:47:
* S&P 500 e-minis were up 1.75 point, or 0.08
percent, with 81,307 contracts changing hands.
* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 7.25 points, or 0.17
percent, in volume of 12,645 contracts.
* Dow e-minis were up 17 points, or 0.1 percent,
with 13,604 contracts changing hands.
