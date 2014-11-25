* GDP reading much better than expected
* Consumer confidence hits five-month low
* Apple briefly crosses $700 bln market cap, ends lower
* Dow off 0.02 pct, S&P down 0.12 pct, Nasdaq up 0.07 pct
By Rodrigo Campos
NEW YORK, Nov 25 U.S. stocks ended little
changed on Tuesday as the U.S. economy grew more than expected
last quarter but soft readings on consumer confidence and house
prices kept major indexes in a tight range.
Third-quarter gross domestic product came in much stronger
than expected but separate data showing consumer confidence
sliding to a five-month low and a further moderation in house
price gains put a lid on the market's advance.
The moves did not show much conviction in either direction
and volume was low, with about 6.1 billion shares traded, below
this month's daily average of 6.36 billion. U.S. markets will be
closed on Thursday, while Friday will be a half-day session.
"We did get that great GDP number noting earth-shattering
but confirmation the U.S. economy is really doing well and
firing on all metrics," said Jeff Kravetz, regional investment
director at U.S. Bank Wealth Management in Phoenix.
He said central bank support out of Asia and Europe is
effectively stepping in as the U.S. Federal Reserve takes a step
back, but "there is still concern about global growth not only
in Europe but also in emerging markets."
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 2.96 points, or
0.02 percent, to 17,814.94, the S&P 500 lost 2.38 points,
or 0.12 percent, to 2,067.03 and the Nasdaq Composite
added 3.36 points, or 0.07 percent, to 4,758.25.
The S&P hit an intraday record near 2,075 and has risen in
12 of its last 15 sessions. It is up 13.5 percent from an
intraday six-month low hit mid-October.
Energy shares were the weakest performers on the
benchmark index, down 1.6 percent. U.S. crude futures
fell 2.5 percent to near their lowest in more than four years
ahead of an OPEC meeting on Thursday where a cut in production
will likely be discussed.
U.S. Bank's Kravetz said if anything substantial comes out
of the meeting markets will be volatile on Friday due to the
expected low volumes.
Exxon Mobil fell 1 percent to $94.78 while Chevron
was off 1.2 percent to $116.15.
Apple hit a high of $119.75, briefly reaching a
$700 billion market capitalization, the largest on Wall Street.
The second-largest publicly-traded U.S. company, Exxon, has a
market cap just above $400 billion. Apple closed down 0.9
percent at $117.60, ranking as the largest points weight on the
S&P 500.
Tiffany & Co rose 2.5 percent to $107.60 after
same-store sales growth beat expectations.
NYSE advancers outnumbered decliners 1,638 to 1,414, for a
1.16-to-1 ratio; on the Nasdaq, 1,371 issues fell and 1,324
advanced, for a 1.04-to-1 ratio.
The S&P 500 posted 80 new 52-week highs and no new lows; the
Nasdaq Composite recorded 123 new highs and 43 new lows.
