* Oil futures drop further, weighing on energy stocks

* U.S. manufacturing data due after market opens

* Discounts, online buys hurt Thanksgiving weekend sales

* Futures down: Dow 60 pts, S&P 9 pts, Nasdaq 11 pts (Updates prices)

By Rodrigo Campos

NEW YORK, Dec 1 U.S. stock index futures fell on Monday as manufacturing growth across Asia and Europe eased in November, with demand waning even in the face of sharp price cuts.

* Sliding oil and metals prices are seen dragging on energy and mining stocks. The Select Sector SPDR Energy exchange-traded fund fell 0.8 percent in light premarket trading. U.S. crude futures fell 0.2 percent to $66 a barrel and Brent dropped 0.6 percent to $69.76.

* Markit's final November manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index for the euro zone was 50.1, its lowest reading since June 2013 and down from a flash reading in mid-November of 50.4, despite price cuts made possible by tumbling input costs. New orders declined for a third month.

* U.S. manufacturing data is due later in the day, with Markit's gauge out at 9:45 a.m. (1445 GMT), followed 15 minutes later by the Institute for Supply Management's report.

* Early holiday promotions and rising online shopping took a toll on in-store U.S. sales during the Thanksgiving weekend as shoppers on average spent 6.4 percent less than they did a year earlier, according to data released Sunday by an industry group.

* Major U.S. stock indexes racked up a sixth straight positive week Friday, with the S&P 500 up in 12 of the last 15 months and closing just 0.25 percent below its record closing high.

Futures snapshot at 7:57 a.m. EST (1257 GMT):

* S&P 500 e-minis were down 9 points, or 0.44 percent, with 189,387 contracts changing hands.

* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 11 points, or 0.25 percent, in volume of 29,826 contracts.

* Dow e-minis were down 60 points, or 0.34 percent, with 33,436 contracts changing hands.

(Editing by Bernadette Baum)