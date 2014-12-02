* Weakness in crude oil could again pressure energy names
* Avanir Pharma higher in premarket, Otsuka to buy
* Cypress Semi to buy Spansion for about $4 bln
* Futures up: Dow 36 pts, S&P 3.25 pts, Nasdaq 8 pts
By Ryan Vlastelica
NEW YORK, Dec 2 U.S. stock index futures pointed
to a higher open on Tuesday as a pair of big M&A deals boosted
market optimism and pointed to a rebound from the broad decline
in the previous session, which was the S&P 500's weakest day in
a month.
Energy shares will be in focus as crude oil continued its
recent volatility. U.S. crude futures fell 1.1 percent to
$68.21 per barrel. While crude prices jumped on Monday, that
followed a plummet of more than 10 percent last week that took
it to multi-year lows.
Declines in energy shares have corresponded with the
weakness in oil, which is down more than 30 percent from a
recent high. The S&P 500 energy index is the weakest
industry group by far this year, and the only one to be negative
for 2014.
In the latest deal news, Cypress Semiconductor Corp
agreed to buy Spansion Inc in an all-stock deal valued
at about $4 billion.
Separately, Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co Ltd said it would buy
Avanir Pharmaceuticals Inc for about $3.5 billion.
Cypress rose 13 percent to $11.75 in premarket trading while
Spansion was up 18 percent at $26.90. Avanir added 13.5 percent
to $17.03.
Apple Inc fell 0.7 percent to $114.22 before the
bell, building on a decline of 3.2 percent on Monday, which was
its biggest one-day drop since September. The biggest U.S.
company by market cap was hit by unusual trading activity
shortly after the market opened on Monday, tumbling in the span
of a minute in what some traders deemed a "mini-flash crash."
Investors are looking ahead to a reading of October
construction spending, due at 10 a.m. (1500 GMT) and seen rising
by 0.6 percent. Markets may be vulnerable to a weak reading,
which would follow tepid reports on manufacturing on Monday and
could prompt traders to take profits.
Despite Monday's decline, equities have been strong of late
and continue to hover near record levels. Major indexes closed
out a sixth straight week of gains last week.
Futures snapshot at 8:45:
* S&P 500 e-minis were up 3.25 points, or 0.16
percent, with 169,171 contracts changing hands.
* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 8 points, or 0.19
percent, in volume of 27,716 contracts.
* Dow e-minis were up 36 points, or 0.2 percent,
with 32,346 contracts changing hands.
(Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Nick Zieminski)