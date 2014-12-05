* Indexes up: Dow 0.4 pct, S&P 0.2 pct, Nasdaq 0.3 pct
By Rodrigo Campos
NEW YORK Dec 5 Bank shares led gains Friday on
Wall Street after November payrolls data came in much stronger
than anticipated, raising market expectations a rate hike from
the Federal Reserve may materialize sooner than previously
thought.
Payrolls rose by 321,000 in November, the largest number in
nearly three years and way above the 230,000 estimated, while
the unemployment rate held steady at 5.8 percent, a six-year
low.
Financials led the S&P 500's gains, up 1 percent, as
higher interest rates would prop up earnings in the sector,
while utilities, a dividend play, were among the
biggest losers as Treasuries yields rose.
"This report solidifies the idea that the economy is getting
stronger, and the more economic activity on Main Street, the
better it will be for financials," said Adam Sarhan, chief
executive of Sarhan Capital in New York.
"The economy doing well is win-win-win across the board for
financials, because it means more lending, more economic
activity, and with markets at highs, brokers are getting more in
commission and this and that. Financials are poised to move much
higher."
Not everything was rosy, however, as new orders for U.S.
factory goods fell for a third straight month in October,
pointing to a slowdown in manufacturing activity.
At 11:35 a.m. EST (1635 GMT) the Dow Jones industrial
average rose 67.49 points, or 0.38 percent, to 17,967.59,
the S&P 500 gained 4.67 points, or 0.23 percent, to
2,076.59 and the Nasdaq Composite added 16.01 points, or
0.34 percent, to 4,785.44.
The Dow hit a record high and, alongside the S&P 500, was on
track for a seventh week of gains, a streak not seen in a year
for both. The Nasdaq Composite is slightly lower so far this
week.
The U.S. dollar strengthened across the board and short-term
interest-rate futures traders were pricing in the first Fed rate
hike for July 2015, slightly earlier than markets saw before the
data. Primary dealers, however, were convinced last month that
the Fed will raise interest rates by June.
In company news, American Eagle Outfitters shares
fell 13.5 percent to $11.94 after the teen apparel retailer
forecast a current-quarter profit below analysts' estimates and
reported its fifth straight drop in quarterly income.
Delia*s, another teen apparel retailer, said it was
liquidating assets and would file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy
protection "in the very near term." Its shares tumbled 85
percent to 1.8 cents.
Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by
1,675 to 1,297, for a 1.29-to-1 ratio; on the Nasdaq, 1,838
issues rose and 774 fell, for a 2.37-to-1 ratio.
The S&P 500 was posting 79 new 52-week highs and 10 new
lows; the Nasdaq Composite was recording 137 new highs and 68
new lows.
(Additional reporting by Ryan Vlastelica; Editing by Bernadette
Baum and Nick Zieminski)