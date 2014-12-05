* Nov jobs report comes in well ahead of expectations
(Updates to midday trading)
By Ryan Vlastelica
NEW YORK, Dec 5 U.S. stocks rose on Friday, with
the Dow and S&P 500 on track for their seventh straight weekly
advance after the November jobs report came in much stronger
than anticipated, boosting banks and other sectors tied to the
pace of growth.
While crude oil continued its recent decline, weighing on
energy shares, the gains were widespread, with market weakness
concentrated in defensive sectors, which underperform in periods
of economic expansion.
Payrolls rose by 321,000 in November, the largest number in
nearly three years and way above the 230,000 estimated, while
the unemployment rate held steady at 5.8 percent, a six-year
low.
While the report blew past forecasts, it also raised
expectations that a rate hike from the Federal Reserve may
materialize sooner than previously thought.
Financials led the day's gains, up 1.2 percent as
higher interest rates would prop up earnings in the sector. Bank
of America rose 2.8 percent to $17.70 while Goldman
Sachs was up 2.4 percent to $196.50, boosting the Dow.
Utilities, a dividend play, fell 1.1 percent as
Treasuries yields rose. Energy fell 0.5 percent
alongside a 1.1 percent drop in crude prices.
"This report solidifies the idea that the economy is getting
stronger, and the more economic activity on Main Street, the
better it will be for financials," said Adam Sarhan, chief
executive of Sarhan Capital in New York.
"The economy doing well is win-win-win across the board for
financials, because it means more lending, more economic
activity, and with markets at highs, brokers are getting more in
commission and this and that. Financials are poised to move much
higher."
Not everything was rosy, however, as new orders for U.S.
factory goods fell for a third straight month in October,
pointing to a slowdown in manufacturing activity.
At 12:54 p.m. (1754 GMT) the Dow Jones industrial average
rose 79.31 points, or 0.44 percent, to 17,979.41, the S&P
500 gained 6.47 points, or 0.31 percent, to 2,078.39 and
the Nasdaq Composite added 17.08 points, or 0.36
percent, to 4,786.52.
The Dow hit a record high and, alongside the S&P 500, was on
track for a seventh week of gains, a streak not seen in a year
for both. The Nasdaq Composite is slightly lower so far this
week.
American Eagle Outfitters fell 14 percent to $11.82
after the teen apparel retailer forecast a current-quarter
profit below analysts' estimates and reported its fifth straight
drop in quarterly income.
Advancing issues outnumbered decliners on the NYSE by 1,738
to 1,300, for a 1.34-to-1 ratio; on the Nasdaq, 1,831 issues
rose and 832 fell, for a 2.20-to-1 ratio.
The S&P 500 was posting 91 new 52-week highs and 10 new
lows; the Nasdaq Composite was recording 155 new highs and 77
new lows.
