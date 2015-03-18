NEW YORK, March 18 U.S. stock turned higher on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve opened the door further to an interest rate hike as early as June.

At 2:02 p.m., the Dow Jones industrial average rose 40.55 points, or 0.23 percent, to 17,889.63, the S&P 500 gained 7.34 points, or 0.35 percent, to 2,081.62 and the Nasdaq Composite added 9.65 points, or 0.2 percent, to 4,947.08. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Bernadette Baum)