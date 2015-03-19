* Fed removes 'patient' but cuts economic projections
* Lennar, Guess post strong quarterly earnings
* Futures down: Dow 45 pts, S&P 6.5 pts, Nasdaq 4 pts
(adds market moves, commentary)
By Sinead Carew
NEW YORK, March 19 U.S. stock index futures were
down slightly on Thursday implying a lower opening for stocks
after the Federal Reserve cut economic growth and inflation
projections and indicated it was in no rush to hike interest
rates.
U.S. stocks had ended up higher on Wednesday as investors,
who had sold equities ahead of the meeting, were relieved by Fed
Chair Janet Yellen's dovish outlook.
But investors will now seek signs of improvements in the
U.S. economy after Yellen "removed the word 'patient' but
underscored the need for patience", said Peter Kenny, chief
market strategist at Clearpool Group in New York.
"Yesterday's rally has all the appearances of being a
one-day pop," he said.
"She's basically told markets it's later rather than sooner.
That provides some buoyancy for the markets, but it's going to
take significantly more than that for the markets to move
higher. Better economic data would be a very important
component."
Weekly initial jobless claims showed the number of Americans
filing new claims for unemployment benefits rose only modestly
last week, indicating the labor market remained on solid footing
despite slowing economic growth.
S&P 500 e-mini futures were down 6.5 points and fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract, indicated a lower open. Dow Jones industrial average
e-mini futures fell 45 points and Nasdaq 100 e-mini
futures lost 4 points.
The U.S. current account deficit widened sharply in the
fourth quarter and was the largest since 2012, as exports and
the primary income surplus fell.
The Philadelphia Federal Reserve's business survey is due
out at 10:00 a.m.
Greek banks saw deposit outflows of about 300 million euros
on Wednesday, the highest level in a single day since a Feb. 20
accord with euro zone partners over new tensions with EU, two
senior Greek bankers familiar with the matter told Reuters on
Thursday.
Lennar shares were up 1.8 percent to $50.60 in premarket
trading after it reported a 47 percent jump in quarterly profit
as it sold more higher-priced homes.
Guess Inc shares rose 10.8 percent to $18.54 in
premarket trading after it reported a quarterly profit that beat
analyst estimates as the apparel retailer's expenses declined
and online business grew.
Target Corp said it would raise the minimum wage for
its workers to $9 an hour, matching moves made by rivals
including Wal-Mart Stores Inc. It also agreed to pay $10
million in a proposed settlement of a class-action lawsuit
related to a huge 2013 data breach.
Web hosting company GoDaddy Inc said in a regulatory filing
that it expects to raise $418 million in an initial public
offering.
(Reporting by Sinead Carew and Chuck Mikojczak; Editing by
Chizu Nomiyama and Nick Zieminski)