* Energy shares lower on dollar strength, oversupply concern
* Lennar, Guess post strong quarterly earnings
* Indexes: Dow off 0.43 pct, S&P off 0.32 pct, Nasdaq up
0.23 pct
(Updates to late morning, adds Philly Fed data)
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, March 19 U.S. stocks fell on Thursday
as energy shares slumped, with the broad S&P 500 handing back
some gains from the prior session sparked by a policy statement
from the Federal Reserve that was more dovish than expected.
U.S. stocks had rallied more than 1 percent on Wednesday as
investors, who had sold equities ahead of the meeting, were
relieved by the Fed's statement which cut economic growth and
inflation projections and indicated it was in no rush to hike
interest rates.
But investors will now seek signs of improvement in the U.S.
economy to justify the removal of the word "patient" from the
central bank's statement.
"The Fed has painted themselves into a bit of a corner
here," said Keith Bliss, senior vice-president at Cuttone & Co
in New York.
"Now they have an issue where they have the potential for
weakening economic data and you have this dollar which is like a
runaway freight train."
Weekly initial jobless claims showed the number of Americans
filing new claims for unemployment benefits rose only modestly
last week, indicating the labor market remained on solid
footing. The U.S. current account deficit widened sharply in the
fourth quarter and was the largest since 2012, as a stronger
dollar dented exports.
A rebound in the dollar and oversupply concerns weighed on
energy shares, with Exxon Mobil down 1.3 percent to
$84.98 and Chevron off 1.3 percent to $105.23. The S&P
energy index fell 1.4 percent as the worst performing of
the 10 major S&P sectors.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 77.49 points,
or 0.43 percent, to 17,998.7, the S&P 500 lost 6.79
points, or 0.32 percent, to 2,092.71 and the Nasdaq Composite
added 11.47 points, or 0.23 percent, to 4,994.30.
The Philadelphia Federal Reserve Bank's business activity
index also disappointed, showing factory activity in the U.S.
mid-Atlantic region fell for a fourth consecutive month to its
lowest level in more than a year.
Lennar shares edged up 0.1 percent to $49.76, giving up
earlier gains that pushed the stock to a high of $51.20 after it
reported a 47 percent jump in quarterly profit.
Guess Inc shares surged 16.2 percent to $19.46 after
quarterly profit beat analyst estimates as the apparel
retailer's expenses declined and online business grew.
Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by
1,860 to 1,066, for a 1.74-to-1 ratio; on the Nasdaq, 1,336
issues rose and 1,256 fell, for a 1.06-to-1 ratio favoring
advancers.
The benchmark S&P 500 was posting 31 new 52-week highs and
no new lows; the Nasdaq Composite was recording 109 new highs
and 16 new lows.
(Reporting by Sinead Carew and Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by
Chizu Nomiyama and Nick Zieminski)