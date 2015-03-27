March 27 U.S. stocks rose modestly on Friday and major indexes snapped a four-day losing streak after late news of merger talks in the semiconductor space helped boost the technology sector.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 31.96 points, or 0.18 percent, to 17,710.19, the S&P 500 gained 4.68 points, or 0.23 percent, to 2,060.83 and the Nasdaq Composite added 27.86 points, or 0.57 percent, to 4,891.22.

