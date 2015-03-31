* Oil prices weaken for third straight day, Exxon down early
* Charter to buy Bright Hose for about $10 bln: source
* Investors looking ahead to consumer confidence data
* Futures down: Dow 88 pts, S&P 10.5 pts, Nasdaq 20 pts
By Ryan Vlastelica
NEW YORK, March 31 U.S. stock index futures were
lower on Tuesday, indicating a modest retreat from the previous
session's rally, which was the strongest session for the Dow in
more than a month.
Energy shares will continue to be in focus as crude oil
fell 2.3 percent to $47.58 per barrel, sending Exxon
Mobil Corp down 0.7 percent to $85 in premarket trading.
Oil is set for its third straight daily decline, losing more
than 7 percent in the three days. U.S. crude futures were
volatile on Monday, swinging between a gain of 0.6 percent and a
decline of 2.6 percent.
Oil was pressured on Tuesday as Iran and six world powers
entered a final day of talks on a nuclear deal that could see
the energy-rich country increase oil exports to world markets.
The talks come at a time when oversupply is already a major
concern for energy investors, having contributed to crude
falling more than 50 percent from a high reached in June.
Investors will also look ahead to the latest economic data,
including the March Chicago Purchasing Managers Index at 9:45
a.m. EDT (1345 GMT) and a reading on March consumer confidence
at 10 a.m. Confidence is seen dipping slightly in the latest
month.
Trading may be volatile ahead of the March payroll report,
due on Friday, when the stock market is closed for the Good
Friday holiday. If the report is strong, investors could view
the U.S. Federal Reserve as more likely to raise rates earlier
than currently expected.
In company news, Endurance Specialty Holdings Ltd
agreed to buy reinsurer Montpelier Re Holdings Ltd for
about $1.83 billion, while a source told Reuters that Charter
Communications Inc has agreed to acquire Bright House
Networks in a roughly $10 billion deal.
The news follows a number of big M&A deals announced on
Monday that contributed to the market's broad advance. Charter
rose 11 percent to $203.50 before the bell on Tuesday.
International Business Machines Corp said it will
invest $3 billion over the next four years in a new 'Internet of
Things' unit, aiming to sell its expertise in gathering and
making sense of real-time data.
Office Depot Inc fell 1.1 percent to $9.25 in light
premarket trading, a day after the company received a request
for additional information from the Federal Trade Commission
about its planned purchase by Staples Inc. Staples
received the same request.
Futures snapshot at 8:18:
* S&P 500 e-minis were down 10.5 points, or 0.51
percent, with 160,096 contracts changing hands.
* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 20 points, or 0.46
percent, in volume of 24,035 contracts.
* Dow e-minis were down 87 points, or 0.49 percent,
with 27,608 contracts changing hands.
(Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe and Meredith Mazzilli)