* Fed minutes indicate rate hike in 2015; members differ on
month
* Mylan jumps after offering to buy Perrigo for about $29
bln
* Alcoa flat in extended trading after results
* Indexes up: Dow 0.2 pct, S&P 0.3 pct, Nasdaq 0.8 pct
(Updates to market close, Alcoa results)
By Ryan Vlastelica
NEW YORK, April 8 U.S. stocks ended a volatile
session with modest gains on Wednesday after minutes from a U.S.
Federal Reserve meeting indicated that the central bank remained
on track for a interest rate hike this year.
Major indexes moved between negative territory and session
highs after the news as traders parsed the minutes for clues as
to when the first rise could occur. Some Fed participants went
on record saying they expected upcoming economic data would
warrant an initial rate increase in June, while others
anticipated a hike later in 2015 due to recent strength in the
U.S. dollar.
Market participants had been expecting the first rate hike
to come in September or later, with last week's much
weaker-than-expected March payroll report pointing to slowing
growth. The central bank has said it would only raise rates when
data suggests the economy is strong enough to withstand it.
"June would come as a surprise," said Alan Gayle, senior
investment strategist and director of asset allocation at
RidgeWorth Investments in Atlanta, Georgia. "If the Fed moves
monetary policy in an arbitrarily fast manner, that would be a
detriment for stocks."
Fed officials acknowledged risks from overseas and a weak
start to the year at their March meeting but remained confident
in the strength of the recovery, the minutes showed.
Markets were supported boosted by merger activity in the
healthcare sector, though the energy sector was weak as crude
oil plunged.
Mylan jumped 14.8 percent to $68.36 after the
generic drugmaker offered to buy Perrigo Co for about
$29 billion in cash and stock. Perrigo jumped 18.4 percent to
$195. The two companies were the biggest
percentage gainers on the S&P 500.
U.S. crude futures dropped 6.6 percent to settle at
$50.42 a barrel after U.S. Energy Information Administration
data showed the largest weekly build in oil inventories since
March 2001. The news offset Royal Dutch Shell's
$70 billion bid for rival BG Group.
The S&P Energy index fell 1 percent while Exxon
Mobil lost 2 percent to $84.06 and Chevron Corp
shed 1.7 percent to $106.66.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 27.09 points,
or 0.15 percent, to 17,902.51, the S&P 500 gained 5.57
points, or 0.27 percent, to 2,081.9 and the Nasdaq Composite
added 40.59 points, or 0.83 percent, to 4,950.82.
After the market closed, Alcoa Inc reported
first-quarter revenue that was below expectations. The stock,
which is viewed as the unofficial kick-off to the earnings
season, was flat in extended trading.
Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by
1,847 to 1,163, for a 1.59-to-1 ratio on the upside; on the
Nasdaq, 1,739 issues rose and 979 fell for a 1.78-to-1 ratio
favoring advancers.
The benchmark S&P 500 index was posting 12 new 52-week highs
and no new lows; the Nasdaq Composite was recording 79 new highs
and 29 new lows.
About 5.68 billion shares traded on all U.S. platforms,
according to BATS exchange data, below the month-to-date average
of 6.25 billion.
(Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)