* Futures up: Dow 38 pts, S&P 3.5 pts, Nasdaq 1.75 pts
April 10 U.S. stock index futures edged higher
on Friday, getting a lift from news that General Electric
will sell nearly all of its real estate portfolio to investors
for $26.5 billion in the latest of a spate of recent deal
activity.
* The GE move is the biggest commercial real estate deal
since Blackstone's acquisition of office landlord Equity Office
Properties Trust in 2007 for $39 billion, including debt. GE
shares jumped 6.3 percent to $27.36 before the opening bell.
* The S&P 500 is up 1.2 percent for the week and is
on track for a second straight week of gains, helped by a pickup
in merger activity. Investors are also bracing for a pickup in
quarterly results after the corporate earnings season kicked off
earlier this week.
* Data expected at 8:30 a.m. EDT (1230 GMT) includes import
prices for March, which are expected to decline 0.3 percent.
* Consumers flocked to Apple Inc's stores around
the world on Friday to get the first close-up look at the tech
giant's smartwatch, which the company expects will be its next
runaway hit. Still, Apple shares were off 0.5 percent at $125.99
in premarket trading.
* PayPal, eBay Inc's electronic payments division,
said the two firms had agreed that eBay would not reduce the
volume of transactions it channels through PayPal, while
continuing to get better rates for its merchants for five years
after the two split.
Futures snapshot at 7:26 a.m. EDT (1126 GMT)
* S&P 500 e-minis were up 3.5 points, or 0.17
percent, with 87,049 contracts changing hands.
* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 1.75 points, or 0.04
percent, in volume of 10,877 contracts.
* Dow e-minis were up 38 points, or 0.21 percent,
with 14,377 contracts changing hands.
