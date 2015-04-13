* Futures down: Dow 22 pts, S&P 3.25 pts, Nasdaq 1 pt
By Tanya Agrawal
April 13 U.S. stock index futures pulled back
after three straight days of gains, as the corporate earnings
season was poised to kick into high gear with a slew of reports
this week.
* Big banks, including JPMorgan Chase and Bank of
America, are due to report results for the first
quarter, providing an expected bright spot in an otherwise
gloomy quarter. Profits of companies on the S&P 500 are
projected to have declined 2.9 percent in the first three months
from a year ago, according to Thomson Reuters data.
* Apple shares edged up 0.3 percent in premarket trading
after analysts said the company is likely to ramp up
production of the Apple Watch after strong pre-orders
outstripped supply in the first weekend following its launch.
* Qualcomm shares were up 4.8 percent after the WSJ
reported that activist investor Jana Partners had asked the
chipmaker to consider spinning off its chip unit from its
patent-licensing business to boost its sagging stock price.
* Weak export data from China weighed on sentiment in
Europe. The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 share index,
which touched its highest since 2000 on Friday, edged lower.
Futures snapshot at 7:30 a.m. EDT (1130 GMT):
* S&P 500 e-minis were down 3.25 points, or 0.16
percent, with 78,452 contracts changing hands.
* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 1 points, or 0.02
percent, in volume of 11,417 contracts.
* Dow e-minis were down 22 points, or 0.12 percent,
with 13,665 contracts changing hands.
(Editing by Bernadette Baum)