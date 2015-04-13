(Adds subscriber code, removes extraneous bullet point)
* Big banks due to report results this week
* Qualcomm rises after investors urge spinoff of unit
* Builders FirstSource to buy ProBuild for $1.63 bln
* Futures off: Dow 34 pts, S&P 4 pts, Nasdaq 0.25 pt
By Tanya Agrawal
April 13 U.S. stocks were set for a slightly
lower open after three straight days of gains, as the corporate
earnings season was poised to kick into high gear with a slew of
reports this week.
Big banks, including JPMorgan Chase and Bank of
America, are due to report results for the first
quarter, providing an expected bright spot in an otherwise
gloomy quarter. Profits of companies on the S&P 500 are
projected to have declined 2.9 percent in the first three months
from a year ago, according to Thomson Reuters data.
The dollar rose 0.6 percent against a basket of major
currencies to reach 99.986, its highest in four weeks.
Market participants have been concerned over the impact of the
currency's strength on the profits of multinational companies.
"We had a big move last week and we're heading into earnings
season and we've had a few warning signs last week from a couple
of companies where the impact of foreign exchange is going to
greater than what was previously thought," said Brian Fenske,
head of sales trading at ITG in New York.
Fenske said investors were waiting for results, with many
companies giving earnings forecasts for the rest of the year.
S&P 500 e-mini futures were down 4 points and fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract, indicated a slightly lower open. Dow Jones industrial
average e-mini futures fell 34 points and Nasdaq 100
e-mini futures lost 0.25 point.
Builders FirstSource shares soared 65 percent in
premarket trading after the supplier of residential building
products said it would buy privately held ProBuild Holdings for
$1.63 billion in cash.
Apple shares edged up 0.5 percent in premarket trading after
analysts said the company is likely to ramp up production of the
Apple Watch on strong pre-orders following its recent launch.
Qualcomm shares were up 5.1 percent after the WSJ
reported that activist investor Jana Partners had asked the
chipmaker to consider spinning off its chip unit from its
patent-licensing business to boost its sagging stock price.
Netflix shares were up 3 percent in premarket
trading after the video streaming company said Friday it is
seeking to increase its share authorization by nearly 30 times.
