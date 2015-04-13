* Big banks due to report results this week
* Qualcomm rises after investors urge spinoff of unit
* Netflix to raise share authorization in step to split
stock
* Indexes up: Dow 0.16 pct, S&P 0.14 pct, Nasdaq 0.48 pct
By Tanya Agrawal
April 13 U.S. stocks rose on Monday boosted by
technology shares, with Facebook and Apple lifting the Nasdaq
Composite to near its record high.
Apple shares rose after reports the Apple Watch received
about a million orders in its debut. Facebook gained 2 percent
in its largest gain in more than three weeks.
Corporate earnings season was poised to kick into high gear
with a slew of reports this week.
Big banks, including JPMorgan Chase and Bank of
America, are due to report results, providing an
expected bright spot in an otherwise gloomy first quarter.
Profits of companies on the S&P 500 are projected to have
declined 2.9 percent in the first three months from a year ago,
according to Thomson Reuters data.
The dollar gained 0.3 percent against a basket of major
currencies after hitting a peak of 99.99, its highest in
four weeks. Market participants have been concerned about the
impact of the currency's strength on the profits of
multinational companies.
"We had a big move last week and we're heading into earnings
season and we've had a few warning signs last week from a couple
of companies where the impact of foreign exchange is going to be
greater than what was previously thought," said Brian Fenske,
head of sales trading at ITG in New York.
At 11:42 a.m. (1542 GMT) the Dow Jones industrial average
rose 29.42 points, or 0.16 percent, to 18,087.07, the S&P
500 gained 3.08 points, or 0.15 percent, to 2,105.14 and
the Nasdaq Composite added 23.89 points, or 0.48
percent, to 5,019.87.
Analysts' estimates have dipped on rising oil prices and the
stronger dollar but simply beating on earnings is not going to
be enough, said Peter Jankovskis, co-chief investment officer at
OakBrook Investments in Lisle, Illinois. Investors will be more
concerned with revenue, he said.
Apple shares rose 0.4 percent to $127.55 as
analysts said the company will likely ramp up production of the
Apple Watch on strong pre-orders.
Netflix shares were up 5.6 percent at $480.10 after
the video streaming company said Friday it was seeking to
increase its share authorization by nearly 30 times as a
possible first step towards a stock split.
Qualcomm shares were up 0.3 percent at $69.39 after
activist investor Jana Partners asked the chipmaker to consider
spinning off its chip unit from its patent-licensing business.
Builders FirstSource shares soared 59 percent to
$10.96, The supplier of residential building products said it
would buy privately-held ProBuild Holdings for $1.63 billion in
cash.
Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by
1,611 to 1,310, for a 1.23-to-1 ratio; on the Nasdaq, 1,629
issues rose and 960 fell, for a 1.70-to-1 ratio.
The S&P 500 was posting 24 new 52-week highs and no new
lows; the Nasdaq Composite was recording 85 new highs and 11 new
lows.
(Editing by Bernadette Baum and Nick Zieminski)