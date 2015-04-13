* GE shares slide after Friday's sharp gains
April 13 U.S. stocks dipped on Monday as fears
increased that the strong dollar and lower oil prices will hurt
U.S. first-quarter earnings.
Nine of the 10 S&P 500 sectors fell, led by a 1.1 percent
decline in S&P industrials. Shares of General Electric
Co dropped 3.1 percent to $27.63 after rallying on
Friday, when the company said it may return more than $90
billion to investors through 2018. Shares of 3M Co were
down 0.7 percent at $165.84.
The dollar was last up 0.1 percent against a basket of major
currencies after hitting a peak of 99.99, its highest in
four weeks. A stronger dollar tends to hurt profits for U.S.
multinationals. U.S. crude oil prices edged higher, but their
sharp decline since last year has weighed on energy companies'
results.
Corporate earnings kick into high gear this week. Estimates
for first-quarter S&P 500 results have fallen sharply since Jan.
1, with earnings for the period expected to have declined 2.9
percent from a year ago, Thomson Reuters data showed.
"There is some trepidation about what the earnings
announcements are going to look like, and so investors are
cautious," said John Carey, portfolio manager at Pioneer
Investment Management in Boston. "Most people are thinking
earnings are going to be weak due the strong dollar, lower oil
prices and sluggish consumer spending due to the winter weather.
But we'll see."
Among the companies expected to report this week are GE,
Intel Corp and Johnson & Johnson, whose shares
fell 1.5 percent to $100.55 on Monday. Several big banks,
including JPMorgan Chase & Co and Bank of America Corp
, also are due to report.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 80.61 points,
or 0.45 percent, to 17,977.04; the S&P 500 dropped 9.63
points, or 0.46 percent, to 2,092.43, and the Nasdaq Composite
eased 7.73 points, or 0.15 percent, to 4,988.25.
The Nasdaq briefly traded above 5,000, within 110 points of
its all-time intraday high.
In post-market trading, shares of Norfolk Southern Corp
fell 3.8 percent to $100.94 after the railroad gave a
disappointing outlook.
During the regular session, Apple Inc shares dipped
0.2 percent to $126.85, reversing earlier gains that followed
reports the company may have received about an initial million
orders for its Apple Watch.
Netflix Inc shares rose 4.4 percent at $474.68. The
video streaming company said Friday it was seeking to increase
its share authorization by nearly 30 times as a possible first
step toward a stock split.
NYSE decliners outnumbered advancers 1,902 to 1,144, for a
1.66-to-1 ratio; on the Nasdaq, 1,408 issues fell and 1,309
advanced, for a 1.08-to-1 ratio.
The S&P 500 posted twenty-four 52-week highs and no new
lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 104 new highs and 24 new
lows.
About 5.4 billion shares changed hands on U.S. exchanges,
below the 6 billion daily average for the last five sessions,
according to BATS Global Markets.
