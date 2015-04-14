* JPMorgan rises after results, Wells Fargo lower
By Ryan Vlastelica
NEW YORK, April 14 U.S. stocks were flat on
Tuesday as investors digested the initial major earnings of the
first-quarter reporting season, which showed some weakness
though companies topped lowered expectations.
Norfolk Southern Corp was the biggest decliner on
the S&P 500, dropping 5.6 percent to $98.95 a day after it
forecast a surprise drop in its first-quarter earnings and
revenue.
Johnson & Johnson also cut its full-year forecast,
citing the impact of a strong dollar, though adjusted earnings
topped expectations. Shares of the Dow component
were flat after earlier rising nearly 1 percent.
The weak outlooks offset a positive report from JPMorgan
Chase & Co, which posted stronger-than-expected earnings
growth, helped by a rebound in fixed-income trading.
The stock rose 1.3 percent to $62.86.
"We are watching global companies to see how they were
impacted by the dollar, and (J&J) suggests the impact could be
worse than we thought," said Terry Morris, senior equity manager
for National Penn Investors Trust Company in Reading,
Pennsylvania. "A lot of companies are beating expectations, but
that's due to cost-cutting, not increased demand. So far, this
season is a yawn for the market."
Wells Fargo & Co dipped 0.8 percent to $54.15
despite. The company's first-quarter earnings fell from the
prior year, though they were better than expected.
First-quarter profits for S&P 500 companies are seen falling
2.9 percent, according to Thomson Reuters data. On Jan. 1,
analysts were looking for growth of 5.3 percent. The drop in
expectations could mean that companies can more easily top a
lowered bar, but the trend of the season remains unclear with
fewer than 10 percent of the S&P having reported.
Nokia Oyj is in talks to buy Alcatel-Lucent SA
, a deal that would combine the telecommunications
industry's two weakest players but could pose challenges in
cutting costs and overcoming political opposition.
U.S. shares of Nokia fell 4 percent to $7.97 while
Alcatel rose 8.7 percent to $4.73.
U.S. retail sales posted their largest gain in a year since
March, though the rise was slightly less than had been
anticipated. Separately, U.S. producer prices rose in March
after four straight months of declines.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 28.63 points,
or 0.16 percent, to 18,005.67, the S&P 500 gained 0.01
points, or 0 percent, to 2,092.44 and the Nasdaq Composite
dropped 17.81 points, or 0.36 percent, to 4,970.44.
Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by
1,723 to 1,160, for a 1.49-to-1 ratio on the upside; on the
Nasdaq, 1,360 issues fell and 1,177 advanced for a 1.16-to-1
ratio favoring decliners.
The S&P 500 posted 2 new 52-week highs and no new lows; the
Nasdaq Composite recorded 48 new highs and 20 new lows.
(Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe and Nick Zieminski)