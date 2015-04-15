(Updates with afternoon trade)
* Intel pushes higher
* Delta profit up, helped by cheap fuel
* Netflix to report after the bell
* Indexes up: Dow 0.57 pct, S&P 0.66 pct, Nasdaq 0.83 pct
By Noel Randewich
April 15 U.S. stocks rose on Wednesday, fueled
by gains in the energy sector and speculation that upcoming
first-quarter earnings reports might not be quite as bad as
previously thought.
All 10 major S&P 500 sectors gained, with the energy index
up 1.89 percent. U.S. crude jumped more than 4
percent after a lower-than-expected build of crude stockpiles in
the United States.
Intel jumped 4.5 percent to $32.91 after the
chipmaker said late on Tuesday it expects flat revenue for the
entire year despite some weakness in the first quarter.
Investors have feared that the March-quarter earnings
season, just getting under way, would be hurt by low oil prices,
a strong dollar and extreme weather in the eastern United
States. First-quarter profits for S&P 500 companies are seen
dropping 2.6 percent, according to Thomson Reuters data.
Of the 36 companies in the S&P 500 that have reported so
far, 81 percent beat expectations, better than the 63 percent of
companies exceeding expectations in a typical quarter.
"Companies can jump over a bar that's about as low as a
limbo stick," said Jack Ablin, chief investment officer at BMO
Private Bank in Chicago. "Beating expectations should be
relatively easy."
U.S. shares also benefited after the European Central Bank
said it remained committed to its full asset-buying program to
revive the euro zone economy.
Delta Air Lines' first-quarter profit topped
analysts' expectations, one of many industrial and
transportation companies that benefit from cheap oil and its
derivatives. Its stock rose 2.35 percent to $44.09.
At 3:13 p.m., the Dow Jones industrial average rose
102.36 points, or 0.57 percent, to 18,139.06, the S&P 500
gained 13.81 points, or 0.66 percent, to 2,109.65 and the Nasdaq
Composite added 41.18 points, or 0.83 percent, to
5,018.46.
Bank of America's shares were down 0.69 percent at
$15.71. First-quarter profit at the No. 2 U.S. bank by assets
narrowly beat analysts' estimates.
Video streaming company Netflix will report after
the market close.
Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by
2,126 to 918, for a 2.32-to-1 ratio; on the Nasdaq, 1,905 issues
rose and 831 fell for a 2.29-to-1 ratio.
The S&P 500 index was posting 17 new 52-week highs and 1 new
low; the Nasdaq Composite was recording 101 new highs and 17 new
lows.
(Reporting by Noel Randewich; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)