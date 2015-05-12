* AOL jumps to 15-month high on Verizon's $4.4 bln offer
* 10-yr U.S. Treasury prices turn positive
* Gap falls after first-qtr sales decline
* Indexes down: Dow 0.2 pct, S&P 0.3 pct, Nasdaq 0.4 pct
(Adds details, changes comment, updates prices)
By Tanya Agrawal
May 12 U.S. stocks pared most of their early
losses on Tuesday after Treasury prices turned positive.
Stocks indexes had earlier fallen to their lowest in about a
week, tracking European markets amid a global bond rout.
Ten-year U.S. Treasury yields, the benchmark for
global borrowing costs, touched their highest since mid-November
earlier in the day. Elevated U.S. yields mean higher borrowing
costs, which can affect stock markets across the world.
Bonds have been the primary driver in the stocks market in
recent days.
"You can't have a dramatic move in such a significant part
of the capital market without creating ripples elsewhere," said
Erik Davidson, chief investment officer at Wells Fargo Private
Bank.
AOL shares jumped as much as 19.1 percent to $50.75,
a 15-month high, after Verizon Communications said it
would buy the company in a $4.4 billion deal, or $50 per share.
Verizon slipped 0.7 percent to $49.43..
Nine of the 10 major S&P 500 sectors were down, with the
materials index leading the declines with a 0.71
percent fall.
Dow Chemical Co was the biggest loser on the index
with its shares down 1.4 percent. Dupont fell 1 percent.
The energy index was the only gainer as oil prices
rose about 3 percent due to a weaker dollar and the conflict in
Yemen.
At 12:03 p.m. ET (1603 GMT) the Dow Jones industrial average
was down 43.21 points, or 0.24 percent, at 18,061.96; the
S&P 500 was down 6.9 points, or 0.33 percent, at
2,098.43; and the Nasdaq Composite was down 20.10
points, or 0.4 percent, at 4,973.47.
With the U.S. earnings season winding down, investors are
increasingly picking up cues from macroeconomic factors. Apart
from the bond rout, Greece's precarious financial condition
weighed on global stocks.
Pall Corp rose 18.4 percent to $18.43 after the Wall
Street Journal reported the company was in the final stages of
an auction to sell itself.
Gap fell 3.6 percent to $38.39 after the company
reported comparable sales decline of 4 percent in the first
quarter.
U.S. Federal budget numbers for April are expected to be
released at 2 p.m. (1800 GMT)
Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by
1,840 to 1,121, for a 1.64-to-1 ratio on the downside; on the
Nasdaq, 1,663 issues fell and 939 advanced for a 1.77-to-1 ratio
favoring decliners.
The S&P 500 index posted 3 new 52-week highs and 6 new lows;
the Nasdaq Composite recorded 36 new highs and 47 new lows.
(Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)