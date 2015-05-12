* AOL jumps to 15-month high on Verizon's $4.4 bln offer
* 10-yr U.S. Treasury yields fall after touching 6-month
highs
* U.S. small business confidence rises in April
* Gap falls after first-qtr sales decline
* Indexes down: Dow 0.03 pct, S&P 0.12 pct, Nasdaq 0.06 pct
(Updates to early afternoon)
By Tanya Agrawal
May 12 U.S. stocks pared most of their early
losses on Tuesday after Treasury yields fell from their
six-month highs as some buyers came back to the market.
Stocks indexes had earlier fallen to their lowest in about a
week, tracking European markets amid a global bond rout.
Ten-year U.S. Treasury yields, the benchmark for
global borrowing costs, touched their highest since mid-November
earlier in the day. Elevated U.S. yields mean higher borrowing
costs, which can affect stock markets across the world.
The government will sell $24 billion in new three-year
notes, the first of the $64 billion in new supply this week.
Bonds have been the primary driver in the stocks market in
recent days.
"You can't have a dramatic move in such a significant part
of the capital market without creating ripples elsewhere," said
Erik Davidson, chief investment officer at Wells Fargo Private
Bank.
U.S. small business owners gained confidence in April and
were surprisingly bullish about capital expenditure plans,
further supporting views that economic growth was rebounding
after a dismal first quarter.
At 13:25 p.m. ET (1725 GMT) the Dow Jones industrial average
was down 5.08 points, or 0.03 percent, at 18,100.09, the
S&P 500 was down 2.49 points, or 0.12 percent, at
2,102.84 and the Nasdaq Composite was down 2.86 points,
or 0.06 percent, at 4,990.72.
AOL shares jumped as much as 19.1 percent to $50.75,
a 15-month high, after Verizon Communications said it
would buy the company in a $4.4 billion deal, or $50 per share.
Verizon was down marginally at $49.75..
Seven of the 10 major S&P 500 sectors were down, with the
materials index leading the declines with a 0.8
percent fall.
Dow Chemical Co was the biggest loser on the index
with its shares down 1.6 percent. Monsanto fell 1
percent.
The energy index gained 0.5 percent as oil prices
rose about 3 percent due to a weaker dollar and the conflict in
Yemen.
Pall Corp rose 19 percent to $118.13 after the Wall
Street Journal reported the company was in the final stages of
an auction to sell itself.
Gap fell 3.6 percent to $38.39 after the company
reported comparable sales decline of 4 percent in the first
quarter.
U.S. Federal budget numbers for April are expected to be
released at 2 p.m. (1800 GMT)
Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by
1,619 to 1,367, for a 1.18-to-1 ratio on the downside; on the
Nasdaq, 1,489 issues fell and 1,177 advanced for a 1.27-to-1
ratio favoring decliners.
The S&P 500 index posted 3 new 52-week highs and 6 new lows;
the Nasdaq Composite recorded 41 new highs and 55 new lows.
(Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)