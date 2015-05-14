* 4-week jobless claims average near 15-year low
* Dollar falls to a near 4-month low
* Tech index biggest gainer, led by Apple's 1.7 pct rise
* Indexes up: Dow 0.8 pct, S&P 0.7 pct, Nasdaq 0.9 pct
By Tanya Agrawal
May 14 U.S. stocks rose on Thursday as weekly
jobless claims fell and the dollar slid to its lowest in nearly
four months.
Initial claims for state unemployment benefits slipped by
1,000 to a seasonally adjusted 264,000 last week, while the
4-week jobless average stayed near a 15-year low.
The dollar was at its lowest since January against a basket
of currencies of major U.S. trading partners. That's good news
for companies that have large foreign sales as it increases the
value of those sales when converted to the U.S. currency.
"A lot of people are looking at the data as
non-inflationary, which leads them to believe that the Fed might
delay raising rates," said Jeff Powell, chief investment officer
of Polaris Wealth Advisers, in San Francisco, which oversees
$600 million.
"It's basically a question of where else to invest since
bond prices are going up."
The yield on 10-year U.S. Treasuries fell
slightly to 2.25 percent after closing at a five-month high of
2.28 percent on Wednesday.
The recent jump in yields has made equities look more
expensive in comparison to debt, keeping global share markets
subdued.
At 11:47 a.m. ET (1547 GMT) the Dow Jones industrial
average was up 147.81 points, or 0.82 percent, at
18,208.3, the S&P 500 was up 14.24 points, or 0.68
percent, at 2,112.72 and the Nasdaq Composite was up
44.78 points, or 0.9 percent, at 5,026.47.
All of the 10 major S&P 500 sectors were higher, with the
tech index's 1.2 percent rise leading the way. Apple
shares rose 1.7 percent to $128.23, making the stock
the biggest driver on both the Nasdaq and S&P 500.
Apple's quarterly dividend, which many shareholders
reinvest, was payable on Thursday.
Lower-than-expected quarterly sales reported by department
store operator Kohl's weighed on the consumer index
. Kohl's shares fell as much as 11.6 percent to a
3-month low of $65.80.
Some cancer drug makers were among the top movers after they
released trial data.
Puma Biotechnology plunged 18.7 percent to $170.07
after disappointing trial results for its experimental breast
cancer pill.
Vascular Biogenics soared 63 pct to $6.65 and
Oncothyreon rose 19.6 pct to $1.77 after their drugs
showed promise in trials.
Shake Shack rose 6.3 percent to $72.67 after the
hamburger chain reported a surprise adjusted quarterly profit
and raised its full-year revenue forecast. The stock debuted in
January at a listing price of $21.
Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by
2,249 to 732, for a 3.07-to-1 ratio on the upside; on the
Nasdaq, 1,716 issues rose and 883 fell for a 1.94-to-1 ratio
favoring advancers.
The S&P 500 index posted 18 new 52-week highs and 5 new
lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 62 new highs and 22 new
lows.
(Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)