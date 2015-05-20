* Fed minutes expected at 2:00 p.m. ET
* Yahoo up after sharp selloff on Tuesday
* Target up after results
* Pep Boys up after report of takeover approach
* Futures: Dow up 8 pts, S&P down 0.25 pts, Nasdaq up 2.75
pts
By Tanya Agrawal
May 20 Wall Street was set to open little
changed on Wednesday with investors cautious ahead of the
release of minutes from last month's Federal Reserve meeting,
which is expected to shed light on when interest rates will be
hiked.
The central bank has said it will raise rates only when data
suggests that the economy is strengthening. Growth slowed to a
crawl in the first quarter.
Recent data has painted a mixed picture. Consumption,
business spending and manufacturing data has suggested the
economy is struggling, but housing starts were strong.
While the Fed is broadly expected to raise rates this year,
the timing of the move has kept the market on tenterhooks.
"There is a consensus that the Fed probably doesn't move
until September and I don't think that will change today," said
Art Hogan, chief market strategist at Wunderlich Securities in
New York.
The latest Reuters survey showed most economists were now
less convinced about when rates would be increased, but the
median still suggested a move in the third quarter.
A rate hike is not likely to be appropriate until early
2016, Chicago Fed President Charles Evans said on Wednesday.
The minutes of Fed's April meeting are expected to be
released at 2:00 p.m. ET (1800 GMT).
The Dow Jones industrial average closed at a record
high for the second straight day on Tuesday. Earlier in the
session, it hit an all-time intraday high of 18,351.36.
"If interest rates were to go up sharply, then yes, the
markets are overvalued, but that's not going to happen," said
Hogan.
S&P 500 e-mini futures were down 0.25 points and
their fair value - a formula that evaluates pricing by taking
into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on
the contract - indicated a flat open.
Dow Jones industrial average e-mini futures rose 8
points and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures added 2.75 points.
Yahoo Inc gained 2.9 percent to $42.20 premarket
after the company said a potential change in tax rules on
spinoffs was not specific to its plan to spin off its stake in
Alibaba. The stock fell 7.6 percent on Tuesday.
Target rose 1.4 percent to $79.01 after it reported
a larger-than-expected increase in profit and raised the lower
end of its full-year earnings forecast range.
Lowe's fell 6 percent to $67.50 after reporting
lower-than-expected quarterly profit and sales.
Etsy, which went public last month, slumped 19.2
percent to $16.96 after the company posted a bigger loss.
Pep Boys Manny Moe and Jack rose 14.4 percent to
$10.59 on a report that the auto parts retailer had received
takeover approaches.
Sarepta Therapeutics soared 47.3 percent to $24.13
on plans to file for a marketing application for its muscle
drug.
NetApp and Salesforce.com will report after
the close.
