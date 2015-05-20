* Fed minutes expected at 2:00 p.m. ET
By Tanya Agrawal
May 20 U.S. stocks fell in early trading on
Wednesday as investors waited for the release of minutes from
last month's Federal Reserve meeting for clues on when interest
rates would be increased.
Most U.S. Treasuries prices were higher, with yields hitting
a session high, as concerns about Greece's ability to meet its
debt payments renewed safe-haven demand for bonds ahead of the
release of details of the Fed's meeting.
The minutes of meeting are due at 2:00 p.m. ET (1800 GMT).
The central bank has said it will raise rates only when data
suggests that the economy is strengthening. Growth slowed to a
crawl in the first quarter.
Recent data has painted a mixed picture. Consumption,
business spending and manufacturing data has suggested the
economy is struggling, but housing starts were strong.
While the Fed is broadly expected to raise rates this year,
the timing of the move has kept the market on tenterhooks.
"There is a consensus that the Fed probably doesn't move
until September and I don't think that will change today," said
Art Hogan, chief market strategist at Wunderlich Securities in
New York.
The latest Reuters survey showed most economists were now
less convinced about when rates would be increased, but the
median still suggested a move in the third quarter.
A rate hike is not likely to be appropriate until early
2016, Chicago Fed President Charles Evans said on Wednesday.
At 9:43 a.m. ET (1343 GMT) the Dow Jones industrial average
was down 25.05 points, or 0.14 percent, at 18,287.34, the
S&P 500 was down 4.59 points, or 0.22 percent, at
2,123.24 and the Nasdaq Composite was down 16.26 points,
or 0.32 percent, at 5,053.78.
Eight of the 10 major S&P 500 indexes were lower. The
industrials index fell 0.44 percent as Southwest
Airlines led a drop in airline stocks.
Southwest fell 6 percent to $38.33 after it forecast a
decline in passenger revenue per available seat mile for the
quarter.
Yahoo Inc gained 3.7 percent to $42.60 after the
company said a potential change in tax rules on spinoffs was not
specific to its plan to spin off its stake in Alibaba.
The stock fell 7.6 percent on Tuesday.
Target rose 0.8 percent to $78.53 after it reported
a larger-than-expected increase in profit and raised the lower
end of its full-year earnings forecast range.
Lowe's fell 5 percent to $68.22 after reporting
lower-than-expected quarterly profit and sales.
Etsy slumped 21.5 percent to $16.50 after posting a
bigger loss in its first report as a public company.
Pep Boys Manny Moe and Jack rose 12 percent to
$10.35 on a report that the auto parts retailer had received
takeover approaches.
Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by
1,412 to 1,229, for a 1.15-to-1 ratio on the downside; on the
Nasdaq, 1,362 issues fell and 846 advanced for a 1.61-to-1 ratio
favoring decliners.
The S&P 500 index posted 9 new 52-week highs and 2 new lows;
the Nasdaq Composite recorded 32 new highs and 21 new lows.
(Editing by Savio D'Souza)