By Tanya Agrawal
May 20 U.S. stocks were little changed, staying
near their record highs, in quiet afternoon trading on Wednesday
as investors await the minutes from last month's Federal Reserve
meeting for hints on when interest rates will be increased.
Stock market volumes have been subdued in recent sessions
ahead of the details of the April 28-29 policy meeting and as
the quarterly earnings season draws to a close.
The minutes of meeting are due at 2:00 p.m. ET (1800 GMT).
While the central bank is broadly expected to raise rates
this year, the timing of the move has kept the market on
tenterhooks. The Fed has said it will raise rates only when data
suggests that the economy is strengthening.
Growth slowed to a crawl in the first quarter, while recent
data has painted a mixed picture. Consumption, business spending
and manufacturing data has suggested the economy is struggling,
but housing starts were strong.
"The Fed is going to take a more macro view and will raise
rates this year. They're going to overlook the little bumps,"
said Kim Forrest, senior equity research analyst at Fort Pitt
Capital Group in Pittsburgh.
"Markets will react negatively when they do raise rates
because they love free money."
The latest Reuters survey showed most economists were now
less sure about when rates would be increased, but the median
still suggested a move in the third quarter.
At 13:05 p.m. ET (1705 GMT) the Dow Jones industrial average
was down 16.75 points, or 0.09 percent, at 18,295.64, the
S&P 500 was down 1.5 points, or 0.07 percent, at 2,126.33
and the Nasdaq Composite was down 0.07 points, or -0
percent, at 5,069.96.
The Dow closed at a record high for the second straight day
on Tuesday after hitting an all-time intraday high of 18,351.36.
Seven of the 10 major S&P 500 indexes were lower, led by a
0.39 percent fall in the industrials index.
Southwest Airlines led airline shares lower with a
drop of 8 percent to $37.68 after it forecast a decline in
passenger unit revenue for the quarter.
Citigroup and JP Morgan both fell 0.6 percent.
They were among four banks fined a total of $6 billion for
manipulating currency rates.
Yahoo Inc was up 3.6 percent at $42.47 after the
company said a potential change in tax rules on spinoffs was not
specific to its plan to spin off its stake in Alibaba.
The stock fell 7.6 percent on Tuesday.
Lowe's fell 4.2 percent to $68.85 after reporting
lower-than-expected quarterly profit and sales.
Etsy slumped 22.5 percent to $16.27 after the
operator of an online marketplace for handmade goods posted a
bigger loss in its first report as a public company.
Pep Boys Manny Moe and Jack rose 14.3 percent to
$10.58 on a report that the auto parts retailer had received
takeover approaches.
Advancing issues outnumbered decliners on the NYSE by 1,489
to 1,462, for a 1.02-to-1 ratio on the upside. On the Nasdaq,
1,424 issues fell and 1,246 advanced for a 1.14-to-1 ratio
favoring decliners.
The S&P 500 index showed 22 new 52-week highs and four new
lows, while the Nasdaq was recording 69 new highs and 43 new
lows.
(Editing by Savio D'Souza)