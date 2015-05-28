* Futures down: Dow 34 pts, S&P 3.25 pts, Nasdaq 5.5 pts

May 28 U.S. stock index futures were lower on Thursday, weighed down by concerns about Greece's ability to strike a deal with its creditors.

* European officials downplayed talk that Greece and its lenders were drafting an agreement that would provide Athens much-needed debt relief.

* Investors also await weekly U.S. jobless claims and pending home sales data for April.

* Analysts expect the U.S. Labor Department to report that jobless claims fell to 270,000 last week from 274,000 in the prior week. The data is expected at 8:30 a.m. ET (1230 GMT)

* Pending home sales are expected to have risen 0.9 percent in April after rising 1.1 percent in March. The data from the National Association of Realtors is due at 10 ET (1400 GMT).

* Wednesday was the strongest day for the S&P 500 since May 14 and the Nasdaq Composite's strongest since late January, lifting it to its first record close since April 24.

* Broadcom shares rose 0.85 percent to $57.64 in premarket trading after Avago said it would buy its fellow chipmaker for $37 billion. Avago was up 0.01 percent at $141.50. Both stocks had risen strongly on Wednesday on reports of an imminent deal.

* Yahoo fell 0.67 percent to $46.09 after a U.S. judge ordered the company to face a nationwide class-action lawsuit accusing it of email spying.

* Western Digital rose 1.64 percent to $95.92 after Goldman Sachs raised its rating on the stock to "buy".

Futures snapshot at 7:23 a.m. EDT:

* S&P 500 e-minis were down 3.25 points, or 0.15 percent, with 83,599 contracts traded.

* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 5.5 points, or 0.12 percent, on volume of 12,952 contracts.

* Dow e-minis were down 34 points, or 0.19 percent, with 13,408 contracts changing hands. (Reporting by Sweta Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)