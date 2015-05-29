* Futures down: Dow 13 pts, S&P 3 pts, Nasdaq 8.5 pts
By Sweta Singh
May 29 U.S. stock index futures were lower on
Friday amid worries about Greece's ability to strike a deal with
its euro zone partners by Sunday and ahead of U.S. gross
domestic product (GDP) data.
* A euro zone official said Greece will not be able to get
the money still available under its current bailout plan if it
does not agree to the outline of a such a deal by the end of the
week.
* The Commerce Department is expected to report U.S. economy
likely shrank in the first quarter instead of growing, as was
estimated last month. The data is due at 8:30 a.m. ET (1230
GMT).
* While several economists have cast doubts on the accuracy
of GDP estimates for the quarter, investors will peruse the data
for clues to narrow down the timing of an increase in interest
rates.
* With growth estimates so far for the second quarter around
2 percent, the economy appears poised for its worst first half
performance since 2011.
* The GDP report is also expected to show a second quarterly
drop in corporate profits because of the strong dollar and oil
prices.
* Altera rose 6.2 percent to $49.90 in premarket
trading after the New York Post reported that Intel was
close to buying the chipmaker for about $15 billion. Intel was
up 0.85 percent to $34.30.
* Splunk fell 1.1 percent to $70.30 after the data
analytics software maker posted a bigger quarterly loss, hurt by
higher expenses.
* Heron Therapeutics rose 35.63 percent to $16.75
after the company's nausea drug met the main goal in a
late-stage trial.
Futures snapshot at 7:34 a.m. ET (1134 GMT):
* S&P 500 e-minis were down 3 points, or 0.14
percent, with 118,694 contracts traded.
* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 8.5 points, or 0.19
percent, on volume of 19,130 contracts.
* Dow e-minis were down 13 points, or 0.07 percent,
with 21,835 contracts changing hands.
(Additional reporting by Sayantani Ghosh in Bengaluru; Editing
by Savio D'Souza)