* Q1 GDP data shows economy contracted
* Corporate earnings post biggest fall in a year
* United Rental down 3 pct, weighs on industrials
* Altera near 15-year high of report of Intel interest
* Indexes down: Dow 0.28 pct, S&P 0.19 pct, Nasdaq 0.12 pct
(Updates prices)
By Sweta Singh
May 29 U.S. stocks were lower in morning trading
on Friday after data showed the economy shrunk in the first
quarter and corporate profits declined the most in a year.
The U.S. government slashed its gross domestic product
estimate to show GDP shrinking at a 0.7 percent annual rate
instead of the 0.2 percent growth pace it estimated last month.
Economists had expected GDP would be revised to show a
contraction of 0.8 percent.
"Monetary policy from the Fed is forward looking and GDP by
definition is a rear view mirror and the important thing now is
that it wasn't a big miss," said Adam Sarhan, chief executive of
Sarhan Capital in New York.
Investors keep a keen eye on economic data for cues to help
narrow down the timing of an increase in interest rates by the
Federal Reserve.
"So far, the Fed's been data dependant and the data
including today's GDP numbers on average continues to be weaker
than expected, which removes imminent threat from the Fed to
raise rates," Sarhan said.
With growth estimates so far for the second quarter around 2
percent, the economy appears poised for its worst first half
performance since 2011.
The GDP report also showed that corporate profits declined
8.7 percent - the largest drop in a year and the second straight
quarterly fall - as the dollar weighed on multinational
corporations and oil prices hurt domestic firms.
Greece's ability to strike a deal with its euro zone
partners by Sunday also weighed on global markets.
A euro zone official said Greece will not be able to get the
money still available under its current bailout plan if it does
not agree to the outline of a reforms-for-cash deal with
creditors by the end of next week.
At 9:55 a.m. ET (1355 GMT), the Dow Jones industrial average
was down 50.55 points, or 0.28 percent, at 18,075.57, the
S&P 500 was lower by 4.01 points, or 0.19 percent, at
2,116.78 and the Nasdaq Composite was off 6.02 points,
or 0.12 percent, at 5,091.95.
Eight of the 10 major S&P 500 sectors were down, with the
Industrial sector falling the most at 0.62 percent.
United Rental was the biggest drag on the industrial
sector with a 3.9 percent fall to $91.23 after Bank of America
Merrill Lynch downgraded the equipment rental company's stock to
"underperform" from "neutral".
Rosetta Stone rose 15.7 percent to $7.44 after the
education technology company said its board received an
expression of interest from RDG Capital Fund Management.
GameStop rose 6.3 percent to $43.52 after the
company reported better-than-expected results.
Altera rose as much as 6.1 percent to a near
15-year high of $49.83 after the New York Post reported that
Intel was close to buying the chipmaker for about $15
billion. Intel was up 1.2 percent at $34.43.
Decliners outnumbered advancers on the NYSE by 1,769 to 934,
for a 1.89-to-1 ratio on the downside. On the Nasdaq, 1,436
issues fell and 885 advanced for a 1.62-to-1 ratio favoring
decliners.
The S&P 500 index showed nine new 52-week highs and six new
lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 41 new highs and 11 new lows.
(Additional reporting by Sayantani Ghosh in Bengaluru; Editing
by Savio D'Souza)