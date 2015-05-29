* Q1 GDP data shows economy contracted
* Consumer sentiment fell in May
* Intel biggest boost to Dow, S&P
* United Rental falls after BofA downgrade
* Indexes down: Dow 0.58 pct, S&P 0.47 pct, Nasdaq 0.43 pct
By Sweta Singh
May 29 U.S. stocks extended their losses in late
morning trading on Friday after weak GDP and consumer sentiment
data added to investor concerns about the strength of the
economy.
The latest data showed the economy contracted at a 0.7
percent annual rate in the first quarter, a sharp turnaround
from an earlier estimate of a 0.2 percent growth pace issued
last month.
Economists had expected GDP would be revised to show a
contraction of 0.8 percent.
Consumer sentiment fell in May, a survey by the University
of Michigan showed, while the Institute for Supply
Management-Chicago Business Barometer unexpectedly fell in May.
"The data is telling us that the economy is improving but it
is not super strong," said Kim Forrest, a senior equity research
analyst at Fort Pitt Capital Group in Pittsburgh.
"We are looking at the first half of 2015, which is probably
not as strong as investors would have liked. So that adds to
today's lackluster market action."
Investors keep a keen eye on economic data for cues to help
narrow down the timing of an increase in interest rates by the
Federal Reserve.
"Today's market action says the rate increase is going to
happen in September," Forrest added.
The GDP report also showed that corporate profits declined
8.7 percent, the largest drop in a year and the second straight
quarterly fall.
Greece's ability to strike a deal with its euro zone
partners by Sunday also weighed on global markets.
A euro zone official said Greece will not be able to get the
money still available under its current bailout plan if it does
not agree to the outline of a reforms-for-cash deal with
creditors by the end of next week.
At 11:47 a.m. ET (1547 GMT) the Dow Jones industrial average
was down 105.81 points, or 0.58 percent, at 18,020.31,
the S&P 500 was down 10.03 points, or 0.47 percent, at
2,110.76 and the Nasdaq Composite was down 22.08 points,
or 0.43 percent, at 5,075.89.
All 10 major S&P 500 sectors were down, with the industrial
sector's 1.15 percent drop being the steepest.
United Rental fell 6.5 percent to $88.85 after Bank
of America Merrill Lynch downgraded the equipment rental
company's stock to "underperform" from "neutral".
Intel rose 1.5 percent to $34.52 and gave the
biggest boost to the Dow and the S&P on a New York Post report
that it was close to buying Altera for about $15
billion.
Altera rose as much as 6.1 percent to a more than 15-year
high of $50.10.
Rosetta Stone rose 20 percent to $19.90 after the
education technology company said its board received an
expression of interest.
GameStop was the biggest gainer on the S&P 500 index
, up 8 percent at $44.10, after the company reported
better-than-expected results.
Heron Therapeutics jumped as much as 52 percent to
a 5-year high of $18.80 after its nausea drug met the main goal
in a late-stage trial.
Decliners issues outnumbered advancers on the NYSE by 2,129
to 770, for a 2.76-to-1 ratio on the downside. On the Nasdaq,
1,735 issues fell and 857 advanced for a 2.02-to-1 ratio
favoring decliners.
The S&P 500 index showed nine new 52-week highs and seven
new lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 51 new highs and 23 new
lows.
(Additional reporting by Sayantani Ghosh in Bengaluru; Editing
by Savio D'Souza)