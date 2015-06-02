* Futures down: Dow 8 pts, S&P 3 pts, Nasdaq 2 pts

By Tanya Agrawal

June 2 U.S. stock index futures were slightly lower on Tuesday, tracking European markets, as uncertainty lingered regarding the outcome of Greece's negotiations with creditors.

* Greece must repay four loans totaling 1.6 billion euros ($1.8 billion) to the International Monetary Fund this month, starting with a 300 million euro payment on June 5.

* The leaders of Germany, France and Greece's international creditors agreed late on Monday to work with "real intensity" as they try to reach a deal that would prevent Athens from defaulting and potentially leaving the euro zone.

* Adding pressure to stock futures, the dollar hit a 12 1/2-year high against the yen in Asian trade before pulling back to trade down against the Japanese currency and the euro.

* Investors will also keep a keen eye on a slew of U.S. economic data due this week for clues regarding the timing of the Federal Reserve's first rate hike in nearly a decade.

* Data due on Tuesday include April factory orders at 10:00 a.m. ET (1400 GMT). Demand for U.S. manufactured goods is likely to be flat after a strong showing in March.

* The U.S. auto industry will report industry sales for May and analysts expect demand to be flat or down slightly from last year. That data is expected at 1:30 p.m. ET.

* Plug Power jumped 8.9 percent to $2.92 in premarket trading after the fuel cell maker announced an expansion of a contract with Walmart Canada.

* Youku Tudou's shares were up 4.9 percent at $28.99 after the company and Disney formed a Marvel online movie marketing partnership. Disney was unchanged from its closing price of $110.96.

Futures snapshot at 7:12 a.m. ET:

* S&P 500 e-minis were down 3 points, or 0.14 percent, with 192,747 contracts traded.

* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 1.75 points, or 0.04 percent, on volume of 40,075 contracts.

* Dow e-minis were down 8 points, or 0.04 percent, with 39,315 contracts changing hands. (Editing by Savio D'Souza)