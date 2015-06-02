* April factory goods unexpectedly fall
By Tanya Agrawal
June 2 U.S. stocks were lower in late morning
trading, paring some of their losses earlier in the session, as
weak factory orders data and bearish comments from a Federal
Reserve board member allayed fears of a rate hike coming sooner
rather than later.
New orders for U.S. factory goods unexpectedly fell in April
as demand for transportation equipment and other goods weakened,
suggesting that manufacturing remained constrained by a strong
dollar and spending cuts in the energy sector.
The data is the latest that shows the economy might not be
rebounding strongly enough in the second quarter, after a
first-quarter slump, to permit a rate hike earlier rather than
later in the year.
The economy's recent poor performance may be more than
transitory, as the full impact of weak consumer spending, low
investment and the high value of the dollar become apparent, Fed
board member Lael Brainard said.
"Interest rates are not going to matter if they're rising
because of the strong economy and earnings growth, and we're not
seeing evidence of either," said Warren West, head trader at
Greentree Brokerage Services in Philadelphia.
"So, we're stuck in the lateral type of pattern until we get
some clarity on the broader economy."
The U.S. auto industry remained on track for the best sales
year in a decade as consumers bought cars and trucks in May at
the fastest pace in almost a decade.
Investors are also keeping a wary eye on Greece, which must
repay four loans totaling 1.6 billion euros ($1.8 billion) to
the International Monetary Fund this month, starting with a 300
million euro payment on June 5.
At 11:20 a.m. EDT (1520 GMT) the Dow Jones industrial
average was down 36.9 points, or 0.2 percent, at
18,003.47, the S&P 500 was down 4.8 points, or 0.23
percent, at 2,106.93 and the Nasdaq Composite was down
10.78 points, or 0.21 percent, at 5,072.15.
Five of the 10 major S&P 500 indexes were lower, with the
utilities index 1.65 percent drop the steepest.
Airline stocks were down 1.38 percent after
reports of a multiple bomb threats against U.S. aircraft and
Delta's weak forecast. Delta was down 2.8 percent at
$43.13.
Juno Therapeutics jumped 13 percent to $59.90 after
Bloomberg reported that AstraZeneca would consider
buying a company such as Juno.
PVH Corp rose 8.4 percent to $113.47 and was the top
gainer on the S&P 500 index after the apparel maker reported
better-than-expected quarterly results and raised its full-year
profit forecast.
Declining issues outnumbered advancers on the NYSE by 1,479
to 1,423, for a 1.04-to-1 ratio on the downside. On the Nasdaq,
1,451 issues rose and 1,135 fell for a 1.28-to-1 ratio favoring
advancers.
The S&P 500 index showed two new 52-week highs and one new
low, while the Nasdaq recorded 46 new highs and 31 new lows.
