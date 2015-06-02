(Corrects to fix typo in first paragraph)
* April factory goods unexpectedly fall
* Economic slowdown may be more than temporary-Fed's
Brainard
* Dollar drops on optimism of Greece deal with creditors
* Intel drops after rating cut; biggest drag on indexes
* Indexes up: Dow 0.23 pct, S&P 0.24 pct, Nasdaq 0.30 pct
By Tanya Agrawal
June 2 U.S. stocks erased earlier losses to turn
positive on Tuesday afternoon amid optimism that Greece would
strike a deal with its creditors, while weak U.S. data and
bearish comments from a Federal Reserve board member allayed
fears of a near-term rate hike.
News that Greece's creditors are close to finishing a draft
agreement to put to the leftist government in Athens pushed the
dollar to its biggest one-day loss against the euro since
mid-March.
New orders for U.S. factory goods unexpectedly fell in April
as demand for transportation equipment and other goods weakened
- the latest data that suggest the economy might not be bouncing
back strongly enough after a first-quarter slump, to permit a
rate hike earlier rather than later in the year.
The economy's recent poor performance may be more than
transitory, as the full impact of weak consumer spending, low
investment and the high value of the dollar become apparent, Fed
board member Lael Brainard said.
"Interest rates are not going to matter if they're rising
because of the strong economy and earnings growth, and we're not
seeing evidence of either," said Warren West, head trader at
Greentree Brokerage Services in Philadelphia.
"So, we're stuck in the lateral type of pattern until we get
some clarity on the broader economy."
At 13:04 p.m. ET (1704 GMT) the Dow Jones industrial average
was up 42.14 points, or 0.23 percent, at 18,082.51, the
S&P 500 was up 5.01 points, or 0.24 percent, at 2,116.74
and the Nasdaq Composite was up 15.03 points, or 0.3
percent, at 5,097.96.
Seven of the 10 major S&P 500 indexes were higher The energy
index's 0.91 percent increase led the gains as oil
prices dropped in response to a weaker dollar. The utilities
index fell 1.57 percent as U.S. 10-Year Treasury yield
popped up 2.25 pct.
Intel dropped 1.7 percent to $33.34 and was the
biggest drag on the three major indexes after BMO downgraded the
stock saying it didn't like the costly Altera deal.
Airline stocks were down 0.97 percent after
reports of a multiple bomb threats against U.S. aircraft and
Delta's weak forecast. Delta was down 2.5 percent at
$43.26.
Juno Therapeutics jumped 13.6 percent to $60.29
after Bloomberg reported that AstraZeneca would consider
buying a company such as Juno.
PVH Corp rose 8.4 percent to $113.47 and was the top
gainer on the S&P 500 index after the apparel maker reported
better-than-expected quarterly results and raised its full-year
profit forecast.
Advancing issues outnumbered decliners on the NYSE by 1,787
to 1,176, for a 1.52-to-1 ratio on the upside. On the Nasdaq,
1,855 issues rose and 810 fell for a 2.29-to-1 ratio favoring
advancers.
The S&P 500 index showed two new 52-week highs and one new
low, while the Nasdaq recorded 69 new highs and 36 new lows.
