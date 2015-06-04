* Futures down: Dow 106 pts, S&P 14 pts, Nasdaq 41 pts

By Tanya Agrawal

June 4 U.S. stock index futures were sharply lower on Thursday as a selloff in bond markets shook the confidence of investors and the dollar fell to its lowest level in about three weeks.

* German 10-year Bund yields, the benchmark for European debt costs, rose to 2015 highs, while U.S. benchmark Treasury yields jumped to seven-month highs on Wednesday.

* The European Central Bank's insistence on Wednesday that there was no need to adjust monetary policy in the face of volatility also rattled financial markets.

* The Greece stand-off continued with Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras emerging from late-night talks with senior EU officials in Brussels saying a deal with creditors was "within sight", but differences remain.

* U.S. weekly jobless claims are expected to fall to 279,000 from 282,000 in the latest week. The data is expected at 8:30 a.m. ET (1230 GMT). Investors have been perusing data for clues on the timing of a rate hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve.

* T-Mobile shares rose 6.9 percent to $40.96 in premarket trading after the Wall Street Journal reported that Dish Networks is in talks to merge with the company. Dish rose 3 percent to $73.

* FireEye was up 3.5 percent to $49.35 after the company partnered with Visa to help defend clients against attacks on consumer payment data. Visa inched down 0.5 percent to $68.64.

* Molycorp tumbled 17 percent to 34 cents after the rare earth miner missed an interest payment earlier this week, heightening concerns that the struggling company could file for bankruptcy before the end of the month.

* J.M. Smucker fell 1 percent to $117 after the company reported a quarterly loss hurt by higher green coffee costs and lower demand for its coffee products in the United States following price increases.

Futures snapshot at 7:08 a.m. ET:

* S&P 500 e-minis were down 13.75 points, or 0.65 percent, with 167,840 contracts traded.

* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 40.5 points, or 0.89 percent, on volume of 39,536 contracts.

* Dow e-minis were down 106 points, or 0.59 percent, with 33,184 contracts changing hands.