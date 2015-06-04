* Weekly jobless claims fall

By Tanya Agrawal

June 4 U.S. stock futures, weighed down by a selloff in global bond markets, trimmed some losses after weekly employment data showed U.S. jobless claims fell more than expected.

Initial claims for state unemployment benefits dropped to 276,000 for the week ended May 30. Economists had forecast claims falling to 279,000.

The numbers point to a resilience in the labor market despite moderate economic growth and come a day ahead of the monthly jobs data.

Investors have been perusing data for clues on the timing of a rate hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve.

U.S. benchmark Treasury yields, which jumped to their highest in seven months on Wednesday, slipped after the weekly jobs data.

German 10-year Bund yields, the benchmark for European debt costs, rose to 2015 highs on Thursday.

The European Central Bank's insistence on Wednesday that there was no need to adjust monetary policy in the face of volatility also rattled financial markets.

"It has been complacency more than anything else," said Don Bright, director at Bright Trading.

"Markets have been in a narrow trading range for quite a while. I don't see a lot of intra day volatility and there is no direction that's really coming from anywhere."

The Greece stand-off continued with Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras emerging from talks with senior EU officials in Brussels saying a deal with creditors was "within sight", but differences remain.

S&P 500 e-mini futures were down 7.75 points, while the Dow Jones industrial average e-mini futures fell 65 points and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures lost 24.75 points.

T-Mobile shares rose 6.3 percent to $40.75 in premarket trading after the Wall Street Journal reported that Dish Networks is in talks to merge with the company. Dish rose 5.9 percent to $75.

FireEye was up 3.4 percent to $49.30 after the company partnered with Visa to help defend clients against attacks on consumer payment data. Visa inched down 0.3 percent to $68.75.

Molycorp tumbled 26.5 percent to 30 cents after the rare earth miner missed an interest payment earlier this week, heightening concerns that the struggling company could file for bankruptcy before the end of the month.

J.M. Smucker fell 1.1 percent to $116.85 after the company reported a quarterly loss hurt by higher green coffee costs and lower demand for its coffee products in the United States following price increases. (Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)