June 5 U.S. stock index futures extended their losses on Friday after jobs growth accelerated sharply in May and wages picked up, suggesting an interest rate hike in September was back on the table.

Nonfarm payrolls increased 280,000 last month, the largest gain since December, above the 225,000 that economists polled by Reuters had expected.

Futures snapshot at 8:32 a.m. ET (1232 GMT):

* S&P 500 e-minis were down 8.5 points, or 0.4 percent, with 220,867 contracts traded.

* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 20.75 points, or 0.46 percent, on volume of 32,803 contracts.

* Dow e-minis were down 66 points, or 0.37 percent, with 36,428 contracts changing hands.