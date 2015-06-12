* Greece talks suffer setback after IMF quits
* May Producer Price index up 0.5 pct vs est 0.4 pct
* Twitter rises after CEO quits
* Futures down: Dow 60 pts, S&P 7.5 pts, Nasdaq 23 pts
By Tanya Agrawal
June 12 Wall Street was set to open lower as
optimism regarding a resolution of the Greek debt crisis faded
with the International Monetary Fund pulling out of bailout
talks.
Greece said it would not cross its "red lines" as it looked
to intensify political negotiations for an agreement, saying
IMF's move was designed to put pressure on Athens.
Investors are also edgy ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's
Open Market Committee meeting next week, which may provide clues
regarding the timing of an interest rate hike.
"Investors don't want to make any big moves ahead of the
meeting and Greece certainly continues to be a big factor," said
Adam Sarhan, chief executive of Sarhan Capital in New York.
U.S. stocks climbed on Thursday as retail sales data lifted
the outlook for consumer spending and as healthcare shares
gained.
S&P 500 e-minis were down 7.5 points, or 0.36
percent, with 239,506 contracts traded at 8:57 a.m. ET while
Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 23 points, or 0.51 percent,
on volume of 17,835 contracts and Dow e-minis were down
60 points, or 0.33 percent, with 13,519 contracts changing
hands.
U.S. producer prices in May recorded their biggest increase
in more than 2-1/2 years as the cost of gasoline and food rose,
suggesting that an oil-driven downward drift in prices was
nearing an end.
The stabilization in producer prices should support views
that the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates this year.
While the labor market had tightened, there had been few clear
signs that inflation was poised to rise back toward the Fed's 2
percent target.
The University of Michigan's preliminary June reading on the
overall index on consumer sentiment is expected to have grown to
91.5 from 90.7. That data is expected at 10:00 a.m. ET.
Economists and top Wall Street banks expect the Fed to raise
rates in September, in what could be the central bank's first
hike in almost a decade and a tightening of easy money that has
driven stocks and bond prices to record highs in recent years.
Twitter Inc's shares were up 3.6 percent at $37.14
in premarket trading, a day after Chief Executive Officer Dick
Costolo abruptly announced he was stepping down.
T-Mobile jumped 1.8 percent to $38.80 after sources
said Dish Network was in talks to hire banks that would
provide between $10 billion and $15 billion in debt to finance
the cash portion of its bid for the company. Dish was up 1.6
percent at $73.95.
Leapfrog Enterprises slumped 16.9 percent to $1.72
after the toymaker posted a wider quarterly loss.
(Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)