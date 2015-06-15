* Futures down: Dow 71 pts, S&P 8 pts, Nasdaq 18 pts

By Tanya Agrawal

June 15 U.S. stock index futures were lower on Monday, tracking world markets, after talks on ending a deadlock between Greece and its international creditors failed on Sunday.

* U.S. stocks closed lower on Friday as Greek debt talks stalled and as concern over how soon the U.S. Federal Reserve might raise interest rates kept investors cautious.

* Talks between Greece and its creditors broke up after less than an hour, raising prospects of Athens being unable to repay $1.8 billion dollars owed to the International Monetary Fund by the end of this month.

* In the United States, upbeat consumer sentiment and other data added to views the economy may be regaining momentum, which increased anxiety over the timing of a rate raise ahead of this week's Federal Open Market Committee meeting, the central bank's last meeting before September.

* Economists and top Wall Street banks expect the Fed to raise rates in September, in what could be the central bank's first hike in almost a decade.

* May industrial production numbers are expected at 9:15 a.m. ET (1315 GMT), which is expected to have jumped 0.3 percent, against a drop of 0.3 percent in April.

* The New York Fed releases its Empire State general business conditions index for June at 8:30 a.m. ET. In another report, the NAHB/Wells Fargo Housing Market index for June is expected to show a rise to 56 from 54 in May. That data is expected at 10:00 a.m. ET.

* United Technologies shares fell 1.6 percent to $115.75 in premarket trading after the company said it was exiting the helicopter business.

* Standard Pacific rose 3.9 percent to $8.69 after the company and Ryland Group said they would merge to become the fourth-largest homebuilder in the United States. Ryland was up 0.4 percent at $42.95.

* Alibaba Group inched down 0.3 percent to $86.37 a day after it said it will launch an online video streaming service in China in about two months, hoping to emulate the U.S.'s Netflix and HBO.

* Nike fell 1.2 percent to $102.55 after the Wall Street Journal reported that U.S. authorities are examining payments made by the company under a 1996 soccer sponsorship deal with Brazil for possible evidence of wrongdoing by the company or others.

Futures snapshot at 7:10 a.m. ET:

* S&P 500 e-minis were down 7.75 points, or 0.37 percent, with 105,907 contracts traded.

* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 17.75 points, or 0.4 percent, on volume of 8,481 contracts.

* Dow e-minis were down 71 points, or 0.4 percent, with 4,875 contracts changing hands. (Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Don Sebastian)